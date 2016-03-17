* U.S. rate hike expectations slip after FOMC
* U.S. 2-year note yield falls to 2-week low
* Weak auction results for U.S. 10-year TIPS
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. Treasury debt yields
fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, a day after the
Federal Reserve lowered its expectations for interest rate hikes
this year and expressed concerns about the state of global
financial markets.
Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to one-week lows, while
U.S. two-year notes, the maturity most sensitive to Fed rate
expectations, slid to a two-week trough.
The spread in the yield between U.S. five-year and 30-year
notes increased by about 131 basis points on Thursday, the
highest in two weeks. The steeper yield curve suggested that the
market has all but priced out any near-term rate hike.
"The market was caught off-guard by the (Fed's) very dovish
tone, so we're getting this bull steepening," said interest rate
strategist Gennadiy Goldberg of TD Securities in New York.
The rate futures market now shows a 43 percent chance that
the Fed will raise rates in June for the first time this year,
slipping from 51 percent before the central bank's Wednesday
statement, according to CME Group's FedWatch.
The likelihood of a second increase by December was seen at
73 percent, down from about 80 percent before the Fed
announcement.
At the December meeting of the Federal Open Market
Committee, the central bank projections showed at least four
rate increases for 2016.
"We will chalk Thursday up to a day of consolidation. We
could get cosmic about the action and suggest that there was a
re-digestion of the market's broader take on the Fed, that is,
they were dovish only insofar as they were less in sync with the
way the market was thinking and came closer to that view," wrote
CRT Capital in a note.
Meanwhile, the Treasury's 10-year TIPS auction on Thursday
saw soft results, with the yield coming in at 0.315 percent,
higher than the expected rate at the 1 pm deadline. Indirect
bidders, which are largely central banks, took 65.5 percent
compared with the norm of 68 percent.
In late trading, the benchmark 10-year note was
up 12/32 in price to yield 1.894 percent, down from 1.911
percent on Wednesday and 2.0 percent going into the Fed
announcement.
The 30-year bond was last up 31/32 in price,
while yields fell to 2.676 percent from 2.710 percent late on
Wednesday.
U.S. two-year notes were unchanged in price, with
yields dipping to 0.863 percent from 0.867 percent.
