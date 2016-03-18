* U.S. 2-year note yield on track for steepest weekly drop
since Oct 2014
* University of Michigan consumer sentiment lower than
expected
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. Treasuries rallied for a
fifth straight session on Friday, in line with gains in European
sovereign markets, as investors continued to snap up U.S.
government bonds with the expectation that the Federal Reserve
will implement fewer rate increases this year.
Benchmark 10-year note yields, which trade inversely to
prices, were on track for their largest weekly drop since late
January. U.S. two-year notes, on the other hand, were on pace to
post their steepest weekly fall since October 2014.
The Fed's interest rate forecast, or the so-called "dot
plots, showed just two rate increases in 2016. In contrast,
at the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee,
the central bank projections showed at least four rate increases
for 2016.
"This is still a follow-through from Wednesday's
announcement from the Fed, but we are now in the re-evaluation
stage after the Fed decision last Wednesday," said Jim Vogel,
interest rate strategist, at FTN Financial in Memphis.
"The market is now figuring out its long-term strategy,
where would you want to be on the curve. We're also getting
support from another downturn (in yields) in the EU high-grade
bond market."
Yields further edged lower after data showed that the
University of Michigan preliminary consumer sentiment index for
March came in at 90, lower than the expected reading of 92.2.
The rate futures market on Friday showed a 42 percent
chance that the Fed will raise rates in June for the first time
this year, slipping from 43 percent on Thursday, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
The likelihood of a second increase by December was seen at
72 percent.
In late morning trading, the benchmark 10-year note
was up 6/32 in price to yield 1.880, down from 1.902
on Thursday. On Wednesday, 10-year yields had touched 2 percent
going into the Fed announcement.
The 30-year bond was last up 9/32 in price to
yield 2.679 percent, from 2.689 percent late on Wednesday.
U.S. two-year notes were up 1/32 in price, with
yields dipping to 0.839 percent from 0.875 percent the previous
session.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)