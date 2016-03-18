(Adds comment, updates prices)
* U.S. 2-year note yield posts largest weekly drop since
Oct. 2014
* Univ. of Michigan consumer sentiment lower than expected
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
for a fifth straight session on Friday, in line with gains in
European sovereign markets, as investors continued to snap up
U.S. government bonds with the expectation that the Federal
Reserve will undertake fewer rate increases this year.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields, which trade
inversely to prices, had their largest weekly drop since
mid-February. U.S. two-year note yields, on the other hand,
posted their steepest weekly fall since October 2014.
The Fed's interest rate forecast, or the so-called "dot
plots," showed just two rate increases in 2016. In contrast,
at the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee,
the central bank projections showed at least four rate increases
for 2016.
"This is still a follow-through from Wednesday's
announcement from the Fed, but we are now in the re-evaluation
stage," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist, at FTN
Financial in Memphis.
"The market is now figuring out its long-term strategy -
where would you want to be on the curve. We're also getting
support from another downturn (in yields) in the EU high-grade
bond market."
Yields edged lower after the University of Michigan
preliminary consumer sentiment index for March came in at 90,
lower than the expected reading of 92.2.
The rate futures market on Friday showed a 42 percent chance
that the Fed will raise rates in June for the first time this
year, slipping from 43 percent on Thursday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
The likelihood of a second increase by December was seen at
72 percent.
"While (the Fed's statement) was obviously dovish, we must
emphasize this is a case of the Fed coming more closer in line
with what the market was already thinking - newsworthy, yes, but
if the market trusted its own opinion it would seem rather a non
event," CRT Capital wrote in its weekly closing note.
"We note that Fed Fund futures seem a tad aggressive in
terms of pricing out hikes."
In late trading, the benchmark 10-year note was
up 7/32 in price to yield 1.878 percent, down from 1.902 percent
on Thursday. On Wednesday, 10-year yields had touched 2 percent
going into the Fed announcement.
The 30-year bond was last up 9/32 in price to
yield 2.68 percent, from 2.689 percent late on Thursday.
U.S. two-year notes were up 1/32 in price, with
yields dipping to 0.843 percent from 0.875 percent the previous
session and down 0.119 percentage point for the week.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)