* Yields fall in low trading volumes
* Fed speakers, impending data releases in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday as investors continued to evaluate when the Federal
Reserve is likely to next raise interest rates, and anticipated
upcoming data releases including next week's employment report
for March.
Yields have increased since the Federal Reserve expressed
caution last week over the domestic economy, with numerous Fed
officials this week presenting a more upbeat view on inflation
and growth.
Volumes have been light this week, however, before Friday's
holiday, when the bond market will be closed, and with few major
economic releases until durable goods orders on Thursday and
fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Friday.
"We're sort of in a holding pattern, seeing whatever
commentary we get from various FOMC participants and then
getting ready for the data that will be coming over the next two
weeks," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who rang alarm bells
over falling inflation expectations last month, said on
Wednesday that he would like to see more strength in those
market-based measures even though they have rebounded over the
last few weeks.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.93 percent, down from 1.94 percent on Tuesday.
"Moving into next week, the focus will be on payrolls for
Friday," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at
Credit Agricole in New York.
Bonds had rallied on Tuesday on safety buying after the
Brussels terrorist attacks, before weakening in the afternoon on
relatively heavy corporate debt supply.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)