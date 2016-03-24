* Yields fall as durable goods data disappoints
* Weak oil, stock prices add demand for bonds
* Bond market to close early, closed on Friday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday after data showed that new orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods fell in February, though trading volumes were
muted ahead of an early close on Thursday and a long weekend.
The Commerce Department said orders for durable goods, items
ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or
more, dropped 2.8 percent last month after a downward-revised
4.2 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a drop
in orders of 2.9 percent.
"Durable goods was very weak and it's going to generate
downward GDP revisions," said David Ader, head of government
bond strategy at CFT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Bonds had gained earlier on Thursday after a weak overnight
session as oil and stock prices declined.
The bond market reaction was nonetheless muted during an
abbreviated trading week. The bond market will close at 2 pm EDT
on Thursday and remain shut the next day for the Good Friday
holiday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in
price to yield 1.86 percent, down from 1.88 percent Wednesday.
"This entire week, flows have been fairly light. I think
people are still trying to figure out which direction they want
to go in, given the Fed speak and the FOMC last week," said
Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York.
Investors are evaluating a more hawkish tone taken by
several Federal Reserve officials in speeches this week, which
come after the U.S. central bank's March meeting last week was
viewed as more dovish than expected.
Another U.S. interest rate hike "may not be far off" after
the Federal Reserve stood pat last week and made only minor
downgrades to economic forecasts, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said on Thursday.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak next Tuesday. Next
Friday's employment report for March will be closely evaluated
for signs of whether an improving labor market will be enough to
encourage the Fed to raise rates further.
"We're going to have to contextually see if that piece of
data is enough to build up a case for a move in June," said
CRT's Ader.