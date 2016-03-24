(Recasts with price change, adds details on auctions) * Yields rise as investors evaluate Fed policy * Bond market closes early; shut on Friday * Treasury to sell $88 bln notes next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. Treasury yields ended higher in light trading on Thursday as investors continued to evaluate when the Federal Reserve is next likely to raise interest rates. Several Federal officials have adopted a more hawkish tone in speeches this week, which came after the U.S. central bank's March meeting last week was viewed as more dovish than expected. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday another U.S. interest rate hike "may not be far off" after the U.S. central bank stood pat last week and made only minor downgrades to economic forecasts. Trading volumes were muted during an abbreviated trading week. The bond market closed at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Thursday and will remain shut for the Good Friday holiday. "This entire week, flows have been fairly light. I think people are still trying to figure out which direction they want to go in, given the Fed speak and the FOMC last week," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 8/32 in price to yield 1.90 percent, up from 1.88 percent Wednesday. Bond prices had gained earlier on Thursday, after a weak overnight session, as oil and stock prices declined. The yields fell to session lows after data showed that new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell in February. The Commerce Department said orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or more, dropped 2.8 percent last month after a downward-revised 4.2 percent increase in January. "Durable goods was very weak and it's going to generate downward GDP revisions," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak next Tuesday. Next Friday's employment report for March will also be closely evaluated for signs of whether an improving labor market will be enough to encourage the Fed to raise rates further. "We're going to have to contextually see if that piece of data is enough to build up a case for a move in June," said CRT's Ader. The Treasury will sell $88 billion in new short- and intermediate-dated notes next week, including $26 billion of two-year notes on Monday, $34 billion of five-year notes on Tuesday and $28 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)