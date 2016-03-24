(Recasts with price change, adds details on auctions)
* Yields rise as investors evaluate Fed policy
* Bond market closes early; shut on Friday
* Treasury to sell $88 bln notes next week
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. Treasury yields ended
higher in light trading on Thursday as investors continued to
evaluate when the Federal Reserve is next likely to raise
interest rates.
Several Federal officials have adopted a more hawkish tone
in speeches this week, which came after the U.S. central bank's
March meeting last week was viewed as more dovish than expected.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday another
U.S. interest rate hike "may not be far off" after the U.S.
central bank stood pat last week and made only minor downgrades
to economic forecasts.
Trading volumes were muted during an abbreviated trading
week. The bond market closed at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on
Thursday and will remain shut for the Good Friday holiday.
"This entire week, flows have been fairly light. I think
people are still trying to figure out which direction they want
to go in, given the Fed speak and the FOMC last week," said
Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 8/32
in price to yield 1.90 percent, up from 1.88 percent Wednesday.
Bond prices had gained earlier on Thursday, after a weak
overnight session, as oil and stock prices declined.
The yields fell to session lows after data showed that new
orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell in
February.
The Commerce Department said orders for durable goods, items
ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or
more, dropped 2.8 percent last month after a downward-revised
4.2 percent increase in January.
"Durable goods was very weak and it's going to generate
downward GDP revisions," said David Ader, head of government
bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak next Tuesday. Next
Friday's employment report for March will also be closely
evaluated for signs of whether an improving labor market will be
enough to encourage the Fed to raise rates further.
"We're going to have to contextually see if that piece of
data is enough to build up a case for a move in June," said
CRT's Ader.
The Treasury will sell $88 billion in new short- and
intermediate-dated notes next week, including $26 billion of
two-year notes on Monday, $34 billion of five-year notes on
Tuesday and $28 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday.
