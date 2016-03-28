* Analysts await Fed Chair Yellen's view on U.S. rate hikes * Bid-to-cover ratio at 2-year note sale lowest since 2008 * U.S. consumer data in February weaker-than-forecast * Trading volume light with most European markets closed (Updates market action, adds 2-year auction results) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. Treasury yields slipped on light buying on Monday as signs of slowing U.S. economic growth stoked uncertainty about the timing of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Appetite for Treasuries was uneven as traders sought to make room for this week's $88 billion worth of longer-dated government debt. Monday's $26 billion auction of two-year notes fetched the weakest overall bidding since December 2008, but found decent support from investors. Softer-than-forecast data on domestic consumer spending in February supported the view of sub-par economic growth in the first quarter and the likelihood the Federal Reserve will leave benchmark interest rates alone at least into mid-year. The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which represents more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, edged up 0.1 percent following a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in January. In the wake of the latest spending figures, the Atlanta Fed slashed its outlook on first-quarter U.S. growth to 0.6 percent from 1.4 percent. Trading volume was light with most European markets closed for Easter Monday. U.S. financial markets reopened after being shut on Good Friday. "It's a catch-up from the long weekend. The fundamentals for bonds are a bit better," said Andrew Richman, fixed-income strategist with SunTrust Private Wealth Management in West Palm Beach, Florida. Analysts anticipated activity picking up later this week as traders look for clues from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other policymakers on the path of future interest rate increases. Yellen will speak about the economy and monetary policy on Tuesday following remarks from several Fed officials last week that further rate hikes are likely later this year. Analysts also awaited a bevy of domestic data culminating with the government's March payrolls report on Friday, which would shape investors' view on the U.S. economic expansion in the first quarter. "A little something for everyone and likely enough data to continue the speculation on whether the Fed should tighten or not," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. Federal funds futures suggested traders see a 10 percent chance of Fed rate hike in April, according to Reuters data. In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up 4/32 in price from Thursday for a yield of 1.879 percent, down over 1 basis point. The yield on two-year notes was 0.873 percent, up 0.4 basis point from Thursday's close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Tom Brown)