* U.S. 2-year, 5-year yields fall to four-week lows
* Market rally curbs demand at $34 bln five-year note
auction
* U.S. home price data falls short, consumer confidence
upbeat
(Updates market action after Yellen speech, five-year auction)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. Treasury market
rallied on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hitting three-week
lows, as the Federal Reserve chief repeated her earlier stand
that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates only
gradually due to global risks.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's view contrasted with those of some
top officials who in recent days said the U.S. economy is strong
enough to warrant further rate increases despite uncertainty
about Chinese growth and turbulence in the oil market.
"It was even more dovish than what most people had
expected," said Kevin McNeil, U.S. rates strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Yellen's remarks at an event in New York touched the same
points as those at her press conference following the March
15-16 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's
policy-setting group.
"Given the risks to the outlook, I consider it appropriate
for the Committee to proceed cautiously in adjusting policy,"
Yellen said.
Shorter-dated Treasuries led the market gains as traders
dialed back their outlook on the chances of a rate hike to late
2016 from mid-year.
The bond rally, analysts say, curbed bidding at the $34
billion five-year Treasuries auction.
"It makes sense that many investors would be hesitant to bid
aggressively," BMO Capital Markets interest rate strategist
Aaron Kohli wrote in a research note on the five-year auction
results.
The Treasury Department will sell $28 billion of seven-year
notes on Wednesday.
In mid-afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 18/32 for a yield of 1.823 percent, down 6
basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield touched
1.817 percent, the lowest in three weeks.
The 30-year bond traded 24/32 higher at 2.619
percent, down 4 basis points from late Monday.
Two-year and five-year Treasury yields
touched their lowest levels in four weeks at 0.8120 percent and
1.284 percent, respectively, according to Reuters data.
The U.S. bond market gained initially in line with European
and Japanese counterparts on bets on more stimuli from those
regions' central banks to help their wobbly economies.
Overseas economic weakness has hurt U.S. exporters and
manufacturers. Tuesday's data on January domestic home prices
slightly missed the mark, but were mitigated by
stronger-than-expected figures on U.S. consumer confidence in
March.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon and James
Dalgleish)