(Corrects in second bullet to say $28 bln not $27 bln) * Investors reduce bond holdings in favor of risk assets * U.S. to sell $28 billion 7-year notes * ADP jobs data support view of solid March payrolls report By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday with benchmark yields rising from four-week lows as remarks about gradual interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen revived demand for stocks and other risky assets and spurred selling in safehaven bonds. Investors also pared existing bond holdings to make room for $28 billion in seven-year Treasuries supply, the final part of this week's $88 billion in longer-dated government debt issues. A report from payroll processor ADP that showed U.S. companies added a stronger-than-forecast 200,000 workers in March added pressure on Treasury prices as it supported the view of solid figures in the government's payrolls report due Friday, analysts and fund managers said. "The next big thing on the market's radar will be the payroll number on Friday. Clearly that's been one of the strongest sectors of the economy," said Don Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh. Economists polled by Reuters projected U.S. employers likely filled 205,000 positions in March, fewer than the 242,000 in February. The jobs growth would leave the unemployment rate at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent. The Labor Department will release its March payrolls report on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Despite the recent string of encouraging payrolls reports, Fed Chair Yellen said on Tuesday there is still slack in the jobs market, which would allow the Fed to raise rates at a gradual pace. She also expressed concerns about global risks to U.S. expansion and the tame pace of inflation. "Given the risks to the outlook, I consider it appropriate for the Committee to proceed cautiously in adjusting policy," Yellen said. The bond market had rallied on perceived dovish comments from Yellen, sending yields to multi-week lows on Tuesday. In early Wednesday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.847 percent, up 3.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield hit a four-week low of 1.800 percent on Tuesday. On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.7 percent. The drop in Treasury prices should bolster demand for the latest seven-year note supply at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). The two-year and five-year Treasury auctions held earlier this week fetched mediocre demand. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest seven-year issue to sell at a yield of 1.6280 percent , compared with the 1.568 percent at the prior auction in February. (Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)