By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 30 Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury
yields fell on Wednesday as traders piled on bets the Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates gradually in the coming
months in the wake of dovish comments from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen.
This view of slow rate increases spurred a wave of curve
steepening trades in which investors deem longer-dated
Treasuries less profitable due to risk of higher inflation down
the road.
Longer-dated bonds lagged shorter maturities with 30-year
Treasuries, falling by more than 1 point during the
session. The yield premium on 30-year bonds over five-year notes
grew to 1.39 percent, the highest in a month.
"The steepening in the curve is largely a result of the fact
that Yellen sounded so immensely dovish," said Aaron Kohli,
interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"She talked about oil, she talked about China, she kind of
(downplayed) inflation a little bit even though it looks like
it's heating up."
In a speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday,
Yellen highlighted risks to the global economy and said the Fed
should proceed "cautiously" as it looks to raise rates.
Yields for both two- and three-year bonds ended near
one-month lows after a solid $28 billion seven-year note
auction.
While shorter-dated Treasury yields posted their steepest
two-day drop since September, longer-dated yields rose from
their multi-week lows set on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 3/32 in price, paring losses following the seven-year
auction. The 10-year yield was last 1.825 percent, up 1 basis
point on the day.
Long-end bond prices were also undercut by a report from
payroll processor ADP that showed U.S. companies added a
stronger-than-forecast 200,000 workers in March. The ADP report
supported expectations of solid figures in the government's
payrolls report due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday, fund
managers said.
"That's the next big thing on the market's radar will be the
payroll number on Friday. Clearly that's been one of the
strongest sectors of the economy," said Don Ellenberger, head of
multi-sector strategies at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh.
Economists polled by Reuters projected U.S. employers likely
filled 205,000 positions in March, fewer than the 242,000 in
February. The jobs growth would leave the unemployment rate at
an eight-year low of 4.9 percent.
