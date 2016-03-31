* Short-dated yields hit 1-month lows on dovish rate-hike
bets
* Surprisingly strong Chicago PMI data curbs bond demand
* Some investors hold back before Friday's payrolls report
* U.S. Treasuries set for best quarter since 2011 -BAML
By Richard Leong and Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. Treasuries closed out
their best quarter in 4-1/2 years on Thursday, with prices
rising on the day as fund managers added longer-dated debt
maturities to match expected month-end changes of benchmark
indexes tracked by their portfolios.
Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields posted one-month lows on
the view that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
gradually following dovish comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen
earlier this week.
Bond prices seesawed throughout the day, but ultimately
moved higher in afternoon trading as investors prepared for a
likely solid payrolls report on Friday. Longer-dated Treasuries
prices dipped briefly after a stronger-than-expected Chicago
Purchasing Management Index report.
"This month is a little bit tricky, given that you have
quarter-end basically the day before payrolls, which is normally
not a day when people put on a whole lot of risk," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, a TD Securities interest rates strategist in New York.
"You do see index extension needs pushing yields lower
towards the end of the month and I think that's definitely
helping today," he said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 16/32
in price to yield 1.774 percent, down 5.6 basis points from
Wednesday. For the first quarter, the 10-year yield ended 50
basis points lower, the steepest quarterly drop since the second
quarter of 2012.
The two-year yield touched a one-month low at
0.725 percent earlier Thursday. For the quarter, it rose 8 basis
after hitting 1 percent earlier in March.
Collectively, Treasuries racked up a 3.01 percent return in
the first quarter, their strongest gain since the third quarter
of 2011, according to an index compiled by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
Short-term yields have fallen since Tuesday after Yellen's
speech at the Economic Club of New York where she highlighted
risks to the global economy and said the Fed should proceed
"cautiously" on raising interest rates.
Interest rates futures implied a majority of traders now
see only a 5 percent chance of a rate increase at the Fed's next
policy meeting, on April 26-27.
"Yellen's remarks definitely helped clarify things,"
Goldberg said. "I think now the market has a slightly more clear
sense of direction, but the question on everyone's mind is, How
much attention do we pay to economic data?"
The next piece of major U.S. economic data will be unveiled
Friday with the release of the March nonfarm payrolls report at
8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).
Economists polled by Reuters project U.S. employers added
205,000 positions in March, compared with 242,000 in February.
The jobs growth would leave the unemployment rate at an
eight-year low of 4.9 percent.
