* Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fall to one-month lows
* Weak U.S. trade data, EU PMI spur fears of growth slowdown
* Continued Brexit fears add to global uncertainty
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday with longer-dated bonds touching their lowest in more
than a month as weak economic data in both the U.S. and Europe
pushed investors into safe-haven government debt.
The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in
February, rising 2.6 percent to $47.1 billion, outpacing
economists' expectations, in the latest indication that economic
growth remains tepid in the world's top economy.
That report followed a composite purchasing managers index
reading for the euro zone that was revised lower from 53.7 to
53.1 and an unexpected dip in German factory orders, suggesting
the EU economy is not gaining momentum.
The combination of soft U.S. and European data intensified
investors' risk aversion, pushing down global stock markets and
underpinning less risky assets.
"Global risk assets are a bit weaker today when you look at
equity futures in the U.S. or equities in Europe or from Asia,"
said Michael Pond, head of global inflation-linked research at
Barclays in New York.
Tuesday's data followed Monday's reports that showed a drop
in factory orders in the U.S. in February.
"This all fits in nicely with the fact that Treasuries are
rallying yet again," Pond added, noting that fears Britain could
leave the European Union in a June 23 vote remained a cause of
uncertainty.
"The June referendum is keeping markets on edge and that is
likely to keep a bid to safe-haven assets for a bit here."
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also talked about the
worrying possibility of a so-called "Brexit" vote in Britain as
well as about the "large uncertainty" being generated by the
ongoing U.S. presidential election.
"It's hard to know what risks might be hitting us," Evans
told Bloomberg Television in Hong Kong. "We're in a period where
there are more uncertainties than you would normally have."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell by
around 6 basis points to 1.718 percent, the lowest since March
1, according to Reuters data.
Yields on 30-year bonds dropped as low as 2.543
percent, the lowest since February 25.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)