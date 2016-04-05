* Treasuries yields decline to lowest in over a month
* Reduced GDP expectations back wall of worry for investors
* U.S. trade data, EU PMI spur fears of growth slowdown
* ISM services, hiring data counter gloomy economic view
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday led by long-dated bonds, which touched their lowest in
more than a month, as weak economic data in the United States
and Europe soured the outlook for growth and boosted investor
demand for safe-haven government debt.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow model shaved its
forecast for U.S. economic growth to 0.4 percent in the first
quarter after weaker-than-expected vehicle sales in March and a
drop in factory orders in February.
On April 1, the forecast anticipated 0.7 percent growth for
the gross domestic product in the first quarter. The forecast
had risen as high as 2.3 percent in March.
"There was just a general growing wall of worry," said
Michael Wallace, global market strategist for Action Economics
in San Francisco.
The Atlanta Fed's GDP expectations were also reined in by
data released on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened
more than expected in February by 2.6 percent to $47.1 billion,
greater than economists' expectations.
Not all the data were gloomy. The ISM survey on March U.S.
services activity outpaced expectations, rising to 54.5 from
February's 53.4 reading, while the Labor Department said
employers hired more workers in February.
But there was also soft economic data in the euro zone,
where an overnight composite purchasing managers index reading
was revised lower from 53.7 to 53.1. There was also an
unexpected dip in German factory orders that intensified
investors' risk aversion.
Wallace noted other factors also cut risk appetite: the
resignation of Iceland's prime minister, worries about weak
global growth from the head of the International Monetary Fund
and investor concerns about the coming earnings season.
"All this stuff sort of co-mingled and created a fairly
favorable environment for Treasuries, which were already fairly
firm," Wallace said.
Data released by J.P. Morgan Tuesday showed traders this
week more bullish on U.S. Treasuries than they have been since
2013. The survey found investors with long positions outnumbered
those with short positions by about 7 percent, the most since
Nov. 18, 2013, the bank said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell by
around 6 basis points, touching a session low of 1.717 percent,
the lowest since March 1, according to Reuters data.
Yields on 30-year bonds dropped as low as 2.537
percent, the lowest since Feb. 24.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by David Gregorio)