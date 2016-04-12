By Dion Rabouin
| April 12
April 12 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as
higher oil futures and global stock market gains reduced the
safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt ahead of a $24 billion
three-year note sale.
Wall Street opened higher in tandem with oil. Emerging
market and Japanese indexes gained on the continued weakness of
the U.S. dollar, which fell to an eight-month low.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose nearly 2
percent to a high of $43.64 in early trading on hopes that next
week's meeting of oil producers in Doha, Qatar, will agree on
steps to tackle a supply glut. This revived investor appetite
for stocks globally.
Bonds prices pared gains slightly after the International
Monetary Fund cut its forecast for U.S. and global growth in its
latest release, warning of growing stagflation risk. It was the
fourth time in the past year the IMF has revised its outlook
lower.
"The news from the IMF in terms of growth forecasts is
largely baked into the cake," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia.
"The bond markets in general have been more pessimistic than
most official economic forecasts for a number of years now."
LeBas added that the best correlation he saw for bond yields
was with European bank stocks, which rose 0.3 percent Tuesday,
boosted by hopes the Italian government would soon debut a plan
to set up a state-backed fund to shore up its banks.
Bonds were generally unaffected by March U.S. import and
export price data that was little changed from a month before.
Imports rose 0.2 percent and exports were unchanged, with both
numbers coming in below economists' expectations.
Longer-dated yields rose modestly while shorter-dated
maturities were little changed, with the 30-year bond
surrendering 19/32 in price to yield 2.588 percent.
The 2-year note prices fell 1/32 to yield 0.726
percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 10/32 in
price to yield 1.753 percent.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expect the latest
three-year note to sell at a yield of 0.872 percent
early Tuesday, compared with a yield of 1.039
percent set at the prior three-year auction in March.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)