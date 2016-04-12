April 12 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as higher oil futures and global stock market gains reduced the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt ahead of a $24 billion three-year note sale.

Wall Street opened higher in tandem with oil. Emerging market and Japanese indexes gained on the continued weakness of the U.S. dollar, which fell to an eight-month low.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose nearly 2 percent to a high of $43.64 in early trading on hopes that next week's meeting of oil producers in Doha, Qatar, will agree on steps to tackle a supply glut. This revived investor appetite for stocks globally.

Bonds prices pared gains slightly after the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for U.S. and global growth in its latest release, warning of growing stagflation risk. It was the fourth time in the past year the IMF has revised its outlook lower.

"The news from the IMF in terms of growth forecasts is largely baked into the cake," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia.

"The bond markets in general have been more pessimistic than most official economic forecasts for a number of years now."

LeBas added that the best correlation he saw for bond yields was with European bank stocks, which rose 0.3 percent Tuesday, boosted by hopes the Italian government would soon debut a plan to set up a state-backed fund to shore up its banks.

Bonds were generally unaffected by March U.S. import and export price data that was little changed from a month before. Imports rose 0.2 percent and exports were unchanged, with both numbers coming in below economists' expectations.

Longer-dated yields rose modestly while shorter-dated maturities were little changed, with the 30-year bond surrendering 19/32 in price to yield 2.588 percent.

The 2-year note prices fell 1/32 to yield 0.726 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 10/32 in price to yield 1.753 percent.

In "when-issued" activity, traders expect the latest three-year note to sell at a yield of 0.872 percent early Tuesday, compared with a yield of 1.039 percent set at the prior three-year auction in March. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)