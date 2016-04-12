(Adds quotes, auction results, updates prices)
* Yields rise as oil, stock prices gains reduce demand
* Three-year note auction sees strong indirect buyer support
* Treasury to sell $20 bln 10-yr notes on Wednesday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday as oil and stock prices jumped on reports that Saudi
Arabia and Russia had agreed to freeze crude output, reducing
demand for safe-haven debt.
Global oil prices hit five-month highs after Russia's
Interfax news agency quoted a diplomatic source in Doha saying
the two nations had reached consensus on an oil output freeze
ahead of a producers' meeting on April 17.
Treasuries have been swayed by weakness in oil and stock
markets in recent months as investors look for signs that the
sharp price declines may be nearing an end.
"We're hyperfocused on the oil market right now in
Treasuries ... what happens in stocks and oil is going to be
pretty instrumental," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes dropped 17/32 in price
to yield 1.78, up from 1.72 percent on Monday.
Higher yields may have helped demand for the Treasury's $24
billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday.
Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect
bidders purchased 55.96 percent of the latest three-year note
issue, their biggest share since January and the
second largest since December 2009.
"That suggests to us that there was strong non-dealer
participation but potentially overseas demand as well," Lyngen
said.
The U.S. government will sell $20 billion in a 10-year note
reopening on Wednesday and $12 billion in a 30-year bond
reopening on Thursday.
Investors also will be watching the release of retail sales
data for March on Wednesday for any new indications of the
strength of the U.S. economy in the first quarter.
A divergence between economic growth forecasts of Federal
Reserve officials and those of economists and investors who see
relatively slower growth has increased market volatility in
recent months.
"The bond markets in general have been more pessimistic than
most official economic forecasts," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in
Philadelphia.
The International Monetary Fund cut its forecasts for U.S.
and global growth on Tuesday, saying that chronic weakness had
left the world economy vulnerable to shocks such as sharp
currency devaluations and worsening geopolitical conflicts.
It was the fourth time in the past year that the IMF has
revised its global outlook lower.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Paul Simao)