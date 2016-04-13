* Treasury yields rise with stocks

* U.S. March retail sales, producer prices fall, but Feb. revised up

* Market focused on global developments after Yellen comments (New throughout)

By Dion Rabouin

April 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly on Wednesday, led by shorter-dated maturities, as Wall Street's strong opening helped markets shrug off weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. producer prices and retail sales.

Treasury yields have been largely tied to equities in recent days and strong trade data out of China and upbeat bank earnings on Wednesday backed investors' appetite for riskier assets.

"We're greatly under the influence of stocks this week," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"So now we're trying to juggle the conflicting signals from risk assets, which still continue positive momentum, with economic statistics that just can't seem to get off the mat."

U.S. retail sales dipped in March, falling 0.3 percent, as households cut back on purchases of automobiles. The sales number excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services edged up 0.1 percent last month and the number was revised 0.1 percent higher in February.

The upward revisions to February's data as well as slight upticks in components of the retail sales figures provided markets with enough to shake off the intial shock of the numbers.

"The data was still soft, just not as awful as the initial headline made it appear," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Securities in New York.

U.S. producer prices also missed expectations as rising energy prices were offset by a decline in the cost of services, but Cloherty noted that Thursday's consumer price index number would provide a more important look at U.S. consumer spending and the economy.

The two reports would generally suggest the Federal Reserve is likely to push back any rise in interest rates, but RBC's Cloherty said the market's reaction shows recent comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen about the impact of the global developments on the U.S. economy have pushed the focus beyond U.S. data.

"The Fed has turned the attention elsewhere - to overseas, to market volatility," he added, "so there's a little less response to data surprises."

The yield curve flattened a bit as investors digested the data, with yields on shorter-dated maturities rising more than longer-dated.

Yields on two-year Treasury notes rose about 1.5 basis points to yield 0.7584 percent.

For 30-year bonds, yields were flat at 2.6043 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose one basis point to 1.7886 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)