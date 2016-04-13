* Treasury yields fall after 10-year note auction

* U.S. March retail sales, producer prices fall

* Auction clears the way for bullish trend (Recasts, adds auction, updates prices, adds comments)

By Dion Rabouin

April 13 U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell on Wednesday, as a strong 10-year note auction and weak U.S. economic data boosted demand for government debt at the long end of the curve.

The Treasury sold 10-year notes at the highest demand level since January and well above their recent average, analysts said.

"That was the big catalyst," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed-income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"The auction was pretty solid on all accounts and recent auctions have been pretty tepid if not poor. This was the first good auction we've seen in a while."

The $20 billion in 10-year notes fetched a high yield of 1.765 percent with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.75, well above the recent 2.62 average.

The auction underpinned weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. producer prices and retail sales to set longer-dated Treasury yields solidly downward after vacillating between positive and negative territory much of the day.

U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in March as households cut back on purchases of automobiles and other items and producer prices were weighed by a decline in the cost of services that offset rising energy prices. The two reports were further evidence that U.S. economic growth stumbled in the first quarter.

"Tame inflation is supportive for longer-dated Treasuries, so after the auction was out of the way, the bullish implications from the reports were allowed to drift through," Rupert said.

Prices on shorter-dated maturities were little changed, with yields on two-year Treasury notes at 0.7504 percent.

"We were sort of shunted around today by a lot of mixed signals," said CRT Capital's head of government bond strategy David Ader.

"We had this morning's two pieces of softer news - retail sales and PPI - and we didn't do much with it ... Then when we got the strong auction and we did more, so it seemed that the bullish price action had gained some momentum."

In late trading, U.S. 30-year bond prices rose 14/32, yielding 2.584 percent, from 2.604 percent late on Tuesday. Yields touched a more than one-week high earlier in the session.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell close to two basis points to 1.763 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Alistair Bell and Chris Reese)