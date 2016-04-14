April 14 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared losses slightly after the release of a weaker-than-expected March U.S. consumer price index survey on Thursday.

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in March, missing economists' expectations, and underlying inflation slowed, suggesting the Federal Reserve will remain cautious about raising interest rates this year.

The core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, inched up 0.1 percent. That was smallest increase since August and followed a 0.3 percent increase in February.

In the 12 months through March, the core CPI rose 2.2 percent after gaining 2.3 percent in February.

Yields rose in early trading following Wednesday's rally when a strong 10-year note auction boosted prices on longer-dated Treasuries.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 7/32 in price after the CPI number to yield 1.788 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)