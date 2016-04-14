(Recasts with updated data, adds quote)
* Benchmark yields hit highest since April 1
* Some investors favor corporate bonds over Treasuries
* Consumer price data reinforces low-growth expectations
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. benchmark Treasury debt
yields rose to two-week highs on Thursday as investors reduced
their government debt holdings in favor of the higher-yielding
corporate bond supply offered so far this week.
The rise in Treasury yields was limited by
weaker-than-expected data on consumer prices in March and robust
demand for $12 billion worth of 30-year Treasury bonds, traders
said.
"It's mainly corporate supply that has been weighing down
the market," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency
trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.
Companies sold more than $13 billion of investment-grade
bonds through Wednesday, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters
unit.
The latest 30-year supply was the final part of the
government's coupon-bearing offerings this week. It sold $24
billion of three-year notes on Tuesday and $20 billion in
10-year debt on Wednesday.
Investors bought two-thirds of the 30-year bonds offered,
while primary dealers purchased the rest, Treasury data showed.
"That was just staggering demand by both private and
official accounts, domestic and international, it's remarkable,"
said John Herrmann, interest rates strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities (USA) Inc.
The 30-year yield, while hovering near the low-end of its
historical range, is appealing to overseas investors because it
tops most other government debt yields including those in Europe
and Japan, Herrmann said.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries were last down 7/32 in
price to yield 1.787 percent. Yields earlier hit 1.804 percent,
the highest since April 1.
Benchmark 10-year German Bunds, by comparison, yield 0.164
percent and 10-year Japanese government bonds yield 0.025
percent.
U.S. yields retreated from their earlier highs after a
smaller-than-expected rise in the Consumer Price Index in March
affirmed Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's warnings about the
pace of U.S. growth and inflation.
Data showed on that U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in
March, missing economists' expectations, and underlying
inflation slowed, suggesting the Federal Reserve will remain
cautious about raising interest rates this year.
"A bit of a pullback in core CPI reinforces Yellen's
dovishness but also kind of is in line with low growth
expectations," said Margaret Kerins, head of global fixed income
strategy at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
After their March meeting, Fed policy makers on average
halved their outlook on the number of rate increases this year
to two from four.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; additional reporting by Richard
Leong; Editing by W Simon and Tom Brown)