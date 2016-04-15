By Dion Rabouin
| April 15
April 15 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday
after a weaker-than-expected reading on U.S. industrial output,
resuming a decline in tandem with oil and stock prices.
Yields had rebounded from early declines to trade flat ahead
of the 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT) release of the data and resumed
their downward slide.
Industrial production dropped a more-than-expected 0.6
percent in March, reinforcing U.S. economic data suggesting that
economic growth stalled in the first quarter.
Friday's data also showed a downwardly revised 0.6 percent
drop in February, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Industrial
production has declined in six of the last seven months.
Economists polled by Reuters expected industrial production
slip 0.1 percent last month.
On Thursday, a government report found that U.S. consumer
prices rose less than expected, as did this week's producer
prices and a reading on retail sales.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 1.5 basis points
after the release of the industrial output number to 1.7693
percent, near a session low.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)