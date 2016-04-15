* Yields fall after weaker-than-expected U.S. data
* Industrial production, consumer sentiment data miss
expectations
* Overseas investors come to U.S. trading in 'risk-off' mode
* Weaker dollar, lower equities, oil boosts bonds
(Updates prices, adds analyst comments, data)
By Dion Rabouin
April 15 U.S. Treasury yields fell to session
lows on Friday after disappointing industrial output data,
combined with lower oil and stock prices and a weaker dollar,
stoked demand for government debt.
Industrial production dropped a greater-than-expected 0.6
percent last month, the sixth dip in the last seven months,
while consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level since
September. The readings reinforced other recent data that
suggest economic growth stalled in the first quarter.
On Thursday, a government report found that U.S. consumer
prices rose less than expected, while data on U.S. producer
prices and retail sales earlier in the week both fell more than
economists' expected.
"We do have a bid in the market and I think it's because of
the continued weakness in industrial production and
utilization," said Lou Brien, markets strategist at DRW Trading
in Chicago.
Brien added that each of the week's surveys could suggest
sluggish inflation and move Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
to hold off on raising U.S. interest rate hikes further.
"For the long-end of the market, it's inflation and
inflation expectations" that matter, Brien said. "All net-net,
you get a bid into the bond market."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices rose 8/32 for a yield of
1.754 percent, down nearly 3 basis points from late on Thursday.
The 10-year yield hit a session low of 1.748 percent after the
consumer sentiment data.
Bond prices were also hampered by the general risk-off
sentiment in markets, analysts said, as the U.S. dollar, oil and
global equity markets all trudged lower in early trading.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major world currencies, fell 0.25 percent on Friday
while a measure of global stock markets was down 0.1 percent
and oil prices were more than 3
percent lower.
The weakening dollar, largely a result of Yellen's recent
calls for a "cautious" approach to raising interest rates, may
bolster some U.S. businesses but hurt economies in Europe and
Japan, said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at
Piper Jaffray in Chicago.
"Even though we see some good here locally, there's more
worry internationally," Hoogendoorn said. "You have more
(overseas investors) come to U.S. trading with a risk-off
mentality."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bill Rigby)