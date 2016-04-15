* Yields fall after weaker-than-expected U.S. data

* Industrial production, consumer sentiment data miss expectations

* Overseas investors come to U.S. trading in 'risk-off' mode

* Weaker dollar, lower equities, oil boosts bonds (Updates prices, adds analyst comments, data)

By Dion Rabouin

April 15 U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Friday after disappointing industrial output data, combined with lower oil and stock prices and a weaker dollar, stoked demand for government debt.

Industrial production dropped a greater-than-expected 0.6 percent last month, the sixth dip in the last seven months, while consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level since September. The readings reinforced other recent data that suggest economic growth stalled in the first quarter.

On Thursday, a government report found that U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected, while data on U.S. producer prices and retail sales earlier in the week both fell more than economists' expected.

"We do have a bid in the market and I think it's because of the continued weakness in industrial production and utilization," said Lou Brien, markets strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Brien added that each of the week's surveys could suggest sluggish inflation and move Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to hold off on raising U.S. interest rate hikes further.

"For the long-end of the market, it's inflation and inflation expectations" that matter, Brien said. "All net-net, you get a bid into the bond market."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices rose 8/32 for a yield of 1.754 percent, down nearly 3 basis points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield hit a session low of 1.748 percent after the consumer sentiment data.

Bond prices were also hampered by the general risk-off sentiment in markets, analysts said, as the U.S. dollar, oil and global equity markets all trudged lower in early trading.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major world currencies, fell 0.25 percent on Friday while a measure of global stock markets was down 0.1 percent and oil prices were more than 3 percent lower.

The weakening dollar, largely a result of Yellen's recent calls for a "cautious" approach to raising interest rates, may bolster some U.S. businesses but hurt economies in Europe and Japan, said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago.

"Even though we see some good here locally, there's more worry internationally," Hoogendoorn said. "You have more (overseas investors) come to U.S. trading with a risk-off mentality." (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bill Rigby)