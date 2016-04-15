* Yields fall after weaker-than-expected U.S. data
* Industrial production, consumer sentiment data miss
expectations
* Overseas investors come to U.S. trading in 'risk-off' mode
* Weaker dollar, equities, oil boosts bonds
(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday after disappointing consumer sentiment and industrial
output data combined with lower oil and stock prices and a
weaker dollar to stoke demand for government debt.
U.S. industrial production dropped a greater-than-expected
0.6 percent last month, the sixth dip in the last seven months,
while consumer sentiment fell to its lowest since September. The
readings reinforced other recent data that suggested economic
growth stalled in the first quarter.
On Thursday, a government report found that U.S. consumer
prices rose less than expected, while data on U.S. producer
prices and retail sales earlier in the week both fell more than
economists predicted.
Despite the overall weakness in the readings, yields rose
for the week after two straight weeks of losses.
Friday's turn-up in bond prices is "a sign that the Treasury
market is finally reacting to a week of what has been supportive
news," said Anthony Valeri, fixed-income market strategist at
LPL Financial in San Diego, California.
"Economic data was generally mixed to soft, the inflation
data was weaker. I mean all of that suggests that the Fed will
be on hold."
Valeri added that bond buying may have also been a result of
investors looking to set up long positions ahead of the
weekend's meeting of oil producers in Doha, Qatar.
Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries, led by Saudi Arabia, will meet with non-OPEC member
Russia in Doha on Sunday to discuss freezing output around
current levels to contain an oil glut which has made prices
plunge.
Iran, a major producer whose market share had been hampered
by recently removed Western-led sanctions, has said it will not
attend and is seen as unlikely to lower its output.
Investors' dim outlook for the meeting and decreased
inflation expectations underpinned a largely risk-off session in
markets, analysts said, as the U.S. dollar, oil and global
equity markets all trudged lower.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against
six major world currencies, fell 0.2 percent on Friday while a
measure of global stock markets was down 0.1 percent
and oil prices were around 2
percent lower.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices rose 9/32 for
a yield of 1.748 percent, down more than 3 basis points from
late Thursday. The 10-year yield hit a session low of 1.740
percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bill Rigby and James
Dalgleish)