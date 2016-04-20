* Yields steady as oil, stock rallies stall
* Fed meeting next week in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. Treasuries were steady
on Wednesday as the oil and stock price rallies paused, and
yields held in their recent tight range with no major economic
releases due this week and as investors looked ahead to next
week's Federal Reserve meeting.
U.S. stock indexes were little changed as encouraging
earnings reports countered oil prices sliding on renewed
concerns about global oversupply.
Treasury yields have held in a tight range this month as
investors evaluate economic growth after a weak first quarter,
and as Fed officials continue to express caution in raising
interest rates.
"It's endemic indecision, I think people are still a little
bit shell-shocked from how bad Q1 was so nobody's willing to bet
on too much risk, but no one wants to take the other side either
because all the central banks are printing," said Aaron Kohli,
an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The European Central Bank is expected to reiterate its plans
to support the euro zone economy when it concludes its meeting
on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.77
percent, down from 1.78 percent on Tuesday. Yields have held
between 1.81 percent and 1.69 percent since the beginning of
April.
With no major U.S. economic releases this week investors
were focused on next week's Fed meeting, where the U.S. central
bank is seen as unlikely to raise interest rates.
The Fed's statement will be scrutinized for any new
indications on when the next rate hike is likely, with
market-based indicators showing low expectations, of only around
11 percent, that the Fed will raise rates at its June meeting.
Low market expectations may encourage the Fed to adopt a
more hawkish tone so that investors are prepared if the Fed
decides to raise rates, though they are also wary of provoking
market panic that could derail their ability to execute a hike.
"I think they are going to try to sound a more hawkish note
but if they try to tighten the market conditions up materially
then financial conditions could tighten too much," said Kohli.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)