* Yields steady as oil, stock rallies stall * Fed meeting next week in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday as the oil and stock price rallies paused, and yields held in their recent tight range with no major economic releases due this week and as investors looked ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting. U.S. stock indexes were little changed as encouraging earnings reports countered oil prices sliding on renewed concerns about global oversupply. Treasury yields have held in a tight range this month as investors evaluate economic growth after a weak first quarter, and as Fed officials continue to express caution in raising interest rates. "It's endemic indecision, I think people are still a little bit shell-shocked from how bad Q1 was so nobody's willing to bet on too much risk, but no one wants to take the other side either because all the central banks are printing," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The European Central Bank is expected to reiterate its plans to support the euro zone economy when it concludes its meeting on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.77 percent, down from 1.78 percent on Tuesday. Yields have held between 1.81 percent and 1.69 percent since the beginning of April. With no major U.S. economic releases this week investors were focused on next week's Fed meeting, where the U.S. central bank is seen as unlikely to raise interest rates. The Fed's statement will be scrutinized for any new indications on when the next rate hike is likely, with market-based indicators showing low expectations, of only around 11 percent, that the Fed will raise rates at its June meeting. Low market expectations may encourage the Fed to adopt a more hawkish tone so that investors are prepared if the Fed decides to raise rates, though they are also wary of provoking market panic that could derail their ability to execute a hike. "I think they are going to try to sound a more hawkish note  but if they try to tighten the market conditions up materially then financial conditions could tighten too much," said Kohli. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)