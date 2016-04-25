* U.S. sells $26 bln in two-year notes to moderate bids
* Surprise fall in March new home sales supports bonds
* Fed seen holding rates at upcoming policy meeting
(Adds quote, updates market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. Treasury yields rose to
four-week highs on Monday as investors moved to the sideline in
anticipation of possible clues on the pace of interest rate
increases from the Federal Reserve with evidence of a cooling
economic expansion.
A reluctance to make fresh bets hurt the $26 billion auction
of two-year notes, which was the first part of the $88 billion
in coupon-bearing securities the government planned to sell this
week.
"Nobody wants to do too much ahead of the Fed meeting,"
Stone & McCarthy Research Associates' market strategist John
Canavan in Princeton, New Jersey said, citing the day's
below-average trading volume.
An unexpected drop in domestic new home sales in March
supported a view of weak economic growth in the first quarter
and rekindled some bids for U.S. government debt. Upward
revisions of prior months' sales muted the initial negative
perception of March's figure, analysts said.
In light of recent disappointing car sales and data on trade
and factory activity, almost no analysts and investors expected
the U.S. central bank to hike policy rates at a meeting
scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Fed is expected to lift the target range on rates by a
quarter point at its June meeting to 0.50-0.75 percent,
according to a Reuters poll last week.
"They want to keep June on the table, but it's going to be
difficult. There's no incentive for them to raise rates," said
Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center
for Financial Research in New York.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dipped
3/32 in price with the yield at 1.899 percent, up 1 basis point
on the day. Earlier Monday, the 10-year yield reached 1.907
percent, its highest since March 28 according to Reuters.
The two-year note's yield, which is sensitive to
traders' views on Fed policy, was 0.834 percent, 1 basis point
above Friday's close.
The latest two-year issue cleared at a yield
of 0.842 percent, compared with a yield of 0.877 percent at the
prior auction in March.
Investors bought fewer two-year notes than in March, leaving
primary dealers or the 23 top Wall Street firms to absorb their
biggest share of two-month supply in five months.
The Treasury Department will sell $34 billion in five-year
debt on Tuesday and $28 billion in seven-year
notes on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Meredith Mazzilli)