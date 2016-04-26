* Benchmark yields near 5-week peak, 30-year highest since Feb * U.S. sells $34 bln in 5-year notes to lackluster demand * U.S. durable goods orders, consumer confidence data disappoint * Investors turn bearish on longer-dated bonds - JPMorgan survey (Updates market action, adds quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting its highest levels in almost five weeks as investors made room for government debt supply in Europe and the United States. The yield increase was limited by disappointing U.S. data on durable goods and consumer confidence. Those and other signs of slowing U.S. economic growth since the start of the year have supported the notion the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, will not raise interest rates at its two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. "The surprise will be any significant change in their message from their March statement," said Ira Jersey, fixed-income strategist at OppenheimerFunds in New York. Many analysts expect the Fed to raise rates in June since its first rate increase in nearly a decade back in December, a Reuters poll released last week showed. In the futures market, however, traders do not anticipate a rate hike until late 2016, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. "There's some pressure for the Fed to act. Some in the market are getting edgy about the long wait," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 7/32 in price with the yield at 1.929 percent, up 3 basis points from Monday. The 10-year yield earlier on Tuesday touched 1.941 percent, its highest level since March 23, according to Reuters. The 30-year yield reached its highest since early February at 2.764 percent before retreating to 2.755 percent, or 3 basis points higher on the day. The recent yield rise was buttressed by a J.P. Morgan survey released on Thursday that showed investors who are bearish on longer-dated Treasuries outnumbered those who are bullish by the most in six weeks. As traders await the Fed's policy statement, due to be released at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, sovereign debt supply on both sides of the Atlantic helped lift benchmark U.S. and German yields to or close to five-week highs. The European Stability Mechanism sold a new 16-year bond, while the U.S. Treasury Department offered $34 billion in five-year notes to average demand. The upward yield pressure from supply was mitigated by a smaller-than-expected 0.8 percent gain in durable goods orders in March and a steeper-than-forecast dip in consumer confidence in April. The data reinforced the view of subpar economic growth since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)