* U.S. Fed stands pat on rates, keeps door open on June hike * Benchmark yields recede from five-week highs * March goods trade data raise U.S. Q1 GDP forecasts * U.S. pending home sales hit 10-month peak in March (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 27 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day streak of losses, as the Federal Reserve left the door open for an interest rate increase in June but signalled its rate hike path still would be a very gradual one. A wave of buying in 10- and 30-year Treasuries emerged as traders piled into curve-flattening trades that favor these longer debt maturities over short-dated ones, investors said. "The curve is flattening here, which is what has happened in the past when the Fed was on a tightening path," said Don Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh. The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, as expected, left its target range on rates unchanged at 0.25-0.50 percent and removed a specific reference on the global economic risks in its policy statement. "The committee continues to closely monitor inflation indicators and global economic and financial developments," the Fed's policy-setting panel said in a statement following its two-day meeting. The yield difference between shorter and longer-dated Treasuries shrank, with the gap between two-year and 10-year yields contracting to 102 basis points, its tightest in 1-1/2 weeks, according to Reuters data. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 20/32 in price, yielding 1.856 percent, down 7.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield on Tuesday touched 1.941 percent, its highest level since March 23, according to Reuters. The 30-year yield fell 5 basis points at 2.707 percent after reaching its highest since early February at 2.764 percent on Tuesday. Some investors did not see a bigger chance the Fed would raise rates in two months after the latest FOMC statement, citing plenty of risks that could depress U.S. economic growth. "It's a very close call in what they do in June. It's contingent on the jobs, inflation and wage data, which may or may not confirm their economic outlook," said Bill Irving, portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Interest rates futures implied traders see about a one in five chance of a rate hike at the June 14-15 Fed meeting, little changed from Tuesday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. Excluding a resilient jobs sector, other key areas of the U.S. economy have showed signs of slowing since January, leading most analysts to forecast U.S. gross domestic product will grow less than 1 percent in the first quarter. While recent data have mostly fallen short of expectations, Wednesday's figures on trade and pending home sales in March came in stronger than forecast. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese, Leslie Adler and Chizu Nomiyama)