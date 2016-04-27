* U.S. Fed stands pat on rates, keeps door open on June hike
* Benchmark yields recede from five-week highs
* March goods trade data raise U.S. Q1 GDP forecasts
* U.S. pending home sales hit 10-month peak in March
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 27 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury
debt prices rallied on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day streak of
losses, as the Federal Reserve left the door open for an
interest rate increase in June but signalled its rate hike path
still would be a very gradual one.
A wave of buying in 10- and 30-year Treasuries emerged as
traders piled into curve-flattening trades that favor these
longer debt maturities over short-dated ones, investors said.
"The curve is flattening here, which is what has happened in
the past when the Fed was on a tightening path," said Don
Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies at Federated
Investors in Pittsburgh.
The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, as
expected, left its target range on rates unchanged at 0.25-0.50
percent and removed a specific reference on the global economic
risks in its policy statement.
"The committee continues to closely monitor inflation
indicators and global economic and financial developments," the
Fed's policy-setting panel said in a statement following its
two-day meeting.
The yield difference between shorter and longer-dated
Treasuries shrank, with the gap between two-year and 10-year
yields contracting to 102 basis points, its tightest in 1-1/2
weeks, according to Reuters data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 20/32
in price, yielding 1.856 percent, down 7.5 basis points from
late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield on Tuesday touched 1.941
percent, its highest level since March 23, according to Reuters.
The 30-year yield fell 5 basis points at 2.707
percent after reaching its highest since early February at 2.764
percent on Tuesday.
Some investors did not see a bigger chance the Fed would
raise rates in two months after the latest FOMC statement,
citing plenty of risks that could depress U.S. economic growth.
"It's a very close call in what they do in June. It's
contingent on the jobs, inflation and wage data, which may or
may not confirm their economic outlook," said Bill Irving,
portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments in Merrimack, New
Hampshire.
Interest rates futures implied traders see about a one in
five chance of a rate hike at the June 14-15 Fed meeting,
little changed from Tuesday, CME Group's FedWatch program
showed.
Excluding a resilient jobs sector, other key areas of the
U.S. economy have showed signs of slowing since January, leading
most analysts to forecast U.S. gross domestic product will grow
less than 1 percent in the first quarter.
While recent data have mostly fallen short of expectations,
Wednesday's figures on trade and pending home sales in March
came in stronger than forecast.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese, Leslie
Adler and Chizu Nomiyama)