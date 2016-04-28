* U.S. Q1 GDP growth disappoints, jobless claims rise
* Shorter maturities hold firm on gradual U.S. rate-hike
view
* Surprise BOJ inaction stokes safehaven bids for bonds
* U.S. sells $28 bln in seven-year debt to strong demand
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Thursday with the two-year yield hitting one-week lows as news
of anemic first-quarter economic growth increased traders'
skepticism over whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates in June.
Losses on Wall Street stocks and the Bank of Japan's
surprise decision to hold off on more stimulus also stoked
safehaven bids for U.S. government debt, analysts said.
Strong demand at a $28 billion auction of seven-year debt
added to an afternoon pop in bond prices.
"It was a disappointing (growth) number and we are at full
employment. I don't see the Fed going in June at this point,"
said John Bredemus, vice president of Allianz Investment-U.S. in
Minneapolis.
U.S. gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent in the first
quarter, its slowest pace in two years, while jobless claims
climbed from a 42-1/2-year low last week.
The poor GDP reading intensified doubts on further rate
hikes even after the Fed hinted it might consider such a move in
its policy statement on Wednesday.
Interest rates futures implied traders see a 15 percent
chance of a rate increase at the Fed's June 14-15 meeting
, down from about 20 percent on Wednesday, according to
Reuters data.
Two-year Treasury yields declined to 0.786
percent, the lowest in over a week, on diminishing chances of a
June rate increase.
In overnight trading, Treasury prices received a safe-haven
boost after the Bank of Japan surprised investors by refraining
to cut rates deeper into negative territory to help its sluggish
economy. The BOJ decision rattled global stock markets and sent
the yen soaring.
Longer-dated Treasuries lagged their shorter maturities as
underlying domestic inflation accelerated faster than
expected in the first quarter to above the Federal Reserve's 2
percent goal, eroding the appeal to hold them versus
shorter-term debt.
The government said the core rate on personal consumption
expenditures, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.1
percent in the first quarter, stronger than the 1.9 percent rate
forecast among economists polled by Reuters.
The selling in longer-dated Treasuries faded following the
robust seven-year note auction and growing losses in U.S.
stocks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8/32 in
price for a yield of 1.831 percent, down 3 basis points from
Wednesday and below a near five-week high of 1.941 percent set
on Tuesday.
The 30-year yield fell nearly 1 basis point to
2.690 percent, retreating from a session high of 2.725 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan
Crosby)