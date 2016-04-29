* Tepid data sours outlook on U.S. growth in second quarter * Euro zone posts strongest quarterly growth in five years * U.S. yields on track to rise modestly in April * Fed's Kaplan says may support June or July rate hike By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasury debt prices held firm in choppy trading on Friday as poor domestic data offset news of strong quarterly growth in the euro zone in the first quarter. The initial rise in U.S. yields, in line with higher German Bund yields, faded following disappointing data on U.S. Midwest factory activity and the consumer sector. The data reinforced the view that U.S. gross domestic growth will remain sluggish in the second quarter following a 0.5 percent first-quarter increase, which was the weakest in two years. The further evidence of another quarter of anemic economic growth, together with investors' anxiety about the outcome of Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to leave the European Union, will likely keep the Federal Reserve from raising rates at its June 14-15 policy meeting, traders said. "The Fed is not in a position to do any tightening. The Fed going one time this year is a low probability," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global in New York. U.S. interest rates futures implied traders see a 15 percent chance the U.S. central bank will increase rates in June, little changed from Thursday, according to Reuters data. Still Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Friday he could support a rate hike as soon as June or July if the economy improves further, as he expects. In earlier trading, the upbeat growth news from Europe spurred selling in German government bonds, briefly lifting 10-year Bund yields to a near six-week high above 0.3 percent. Collective growth among the 19-nation block was 0.6 percent in the first quarter, which beat expectations and was stronger than 0.5 percent growth in the U.S. and Britain's 0.4 percent. A glaring weakness was a surprise 0.2 percent drop in euro zone inflation. Higher Bund yields had put upward pressure on their U.S. counterparts. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little changed in price at 98-4/32 for a yield of 1.833 percent. The 10-year yield was on track to rise 5 basis points in April. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)