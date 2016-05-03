* Australia rate cut, China data raise growth concerns
* Bond yields fall to lowest levels since April 20
* Fed officials say strong data needed for June rate hike
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell
broadly on Tuesday to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks
after weak Chinese data and a surprise interest rate cut in
Australia raised concerns about the global economy, boosting
demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Activity at Chinese factories shrank for the 14th
consecutive month in April as demand stagnated, a private survey
showed. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
index has been below the 50-point level that marks expansion in
activity since March 2015, adding to questions about whether the
world's No. 2 economy is recovering.
The drop in Treasury yields began after the Reserve Bank of
Australia announced it was cutting interest rates to a record
low of 1.75 percent. The majority of economists surveyed by
Reuters had expected no change.
"I think people are realizing monetary policy is at its
maximum point and it's going to be difficult for monetary policy
to help a whole lot and growth doesn't look like it's
accelerating," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy
at TD Securities in New York.
Yields of U.S. Treasuries touched their lowest levels since
April 20. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 20/32 in
price to yield 1.798 percent, down from 1.865 percent on Monday
and 1.941 percent last Tuesday.
Prices on 30-year bonds rose more than 1 point,
with yields down 6 basis points from late Monday to 2.659
percent.
"There have been three main factors driving the bond markets
on a year-to-date basis and today is another example of that,"
said Matthew Whitbread, investment manager at Baring Asset
Management in Boston. "It's been central banks, deflation
concerns - or a lack of inflation - and growth concerns."
Treasury yields have fallen broadly since the U.S. Federal
Reserve announced last Wednesday that it would keep rates
unchanged and acknowledged that economic growth seemed to have
slowed. The Fed, which raised rates in December for the first
time in nearly a decade, showed little sign in its policy
statement that it was in a hurry to boost rates again.
Two Federal Reserve officials spoke on Tuesday, with both
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed
President John Williams stating that the prospect of raising
rates would be on the table at the Fed's June meeting. However,
both men said they would have to see strong U.S. economic data
to be in favor of a rate hike next month.
