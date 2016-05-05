* Treasury yields little moved from Wednesday
* Jobless claims rise most in a year, but remain in healthy
range
* Investors looking ahead to Friday payrolls report
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 5 U.s. Treasury yields were little
changed on Thursday as the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly but remained within the
range of a strong labor market, leaving investors with no clear
signals ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report.
Reports detailing the health of the U.S. economy have been
mixed this week and the Federal Reserve has signaled it will
make its June interest rate policy decision based on what the
data tell them. That kept investors largely on hold as they
await the numbers.
"All eyes are on Friday," said Ellis Phifer, market
strategist at Raymond James in Memphis.
"We've got the Fed coming out earlier in the week saying we
support a June (rate increase) if the data supports it, so
everybody focuses on the data, the biggest data of the month
being nonfarm payrolls. That's the biggest clue as to what the
Fed's going to do."
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said earlier this week that raising
rates would be on the table at the Fed's upcoming policy meeting
on June 14-15. However, both also said they would need to see
strong U.S. economic data to be in favor of a rate hike.
The number of Americans filing initial jobless claims rose
by the most since February 2015, exceeding the expectations of
economists polled by Reuters. But the number of claims filed was
still within the range of a solid economy, coming in below the
benchmark associated with healthy labor market conditions for a
61st consecutive week, the longest stretch since 1973.
The jobless claims data "was a little bit of a knee-jerk for
some," Phifer said, "but the market adjusted to it pretty
quickly."
Treasury yields had been up modestly prior to the data
release but moved back toward their late-Wednesday levels after
its release.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell 3/32 in price
to yield 1.79 percent.
A Reuters survey of economists showed nonfarm payrolls
likely rose by 202,000 in April after rising 215,000 in March.
The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 5 percent.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)