* Treasury yields little moved from Wednesday
* Jobless claims rise most in a year, but remain in healthy
range
* Investors looking ahead to Friday payrolls report
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 5 U.S. Treasury yields fell to
their lowest in more than two weeks on Thursday as investors
positioned for a weaker-than-expected U.S. government jobs
report for April.
After minimal movement in morning trading, Treasury yields
sank as investors digested weak initial jobless claims data and
its potential impact on Friday's non-farm payrolls report.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
rose by the most since February 2015, exceeding the expectations
of economists polled by Reuters, and earlier this week data
showed private employers in the United States added 156,000 jobs
in April, the weakest gain in three years.
"Between those, it signals that the number we get tomorrow
may be one of those that isn't on the consensus or close to
where we've been recently," said Craig Bishop, lead strategist
of U.S. fixed income strategies at RBC Wealth management in
Minneapolis.
"It would be a divergence from that month-over-month steady
stream of increases."
A Reuters survey showed economists expect payrolls likely
rose by 202,000 in April after increasing by 215,000 in March.
The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 5 percent.
A number below that could signal that U.S. job growth has
slowed, halting one of the few consistently positive readings on
the economy. That could indicate braking inflation and a slower
path of rate increases from the Federal Reserve.
"The question for non-farm payrolls is the perennial one:
how much will the report move the needle for the Fed?" said
Aberdeen Asset Management investment manager Luke Bartholomew in
London.
"The market has pretty much written off a June hike and is
skeptical that the Fed will manage even one this year."
Investors see only a 13 percent chance that the Fed will
raise the federal funds target rate at its June meeting,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Traders see a
less-than-50-percent chance of a rate hike at every meeting
until December.
A poor reading on April's job report could make those odds
even longer, adding more downward pressure to Treasury yields.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 10/32 in price
to yield 1.745 percent, the lowest since April 18.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bill Trott)