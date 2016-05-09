(Adds quotes, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 9 Treasury yields fell on Monday
as investors lowered expectations that the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates in June, after a weaker-than-expected jobs
report for April on Friday.
Yields fell to one-month lows on Friday after data showed
employers added the fewest jobs in seven months in April, but
ended the day higher as investors focused on wage growth as a
sign that inflation may be picking up.
The yields fell again on Monday as investors evaluated when
the Fed is likely to raise rates, and with no other major
economic releases due until Friday's retail sales report for
April.
"People still seem to be concentrating on the weak
employment report," said Mary Ann Hurley, a vice president in
fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. "The bulk of
the economic data we get this week is really second tier until
we get to Friday."
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 6/32 in price to
yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.78 percent late on Friday. The
yields briefly fell to 1.71 percent on Friday after the
employment report, the lowest since April 11.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that
the Fed's current monetary policy stance is appropriate, because
low rates are helping bring workers back to the labor force
without putting too much upward pressure on inflation.
The comments came after New York Fed President William
Dudley said on Friday that two interest rate hikes this year
remain a "reasonable expectation," despite the weaker jobs data.
Wall Street's top banks have all but abandoned any
expectation that the Fed will raise rates in June, and most now
see the U.S. central bank's next hike coming in September,
according to a Reuters survey conducted on Friday.
Investors expect relatively heavy debt supply this week with
the U.S. government's quarterly refunding and a strong corporate
debt sale calendar.
"There is a fair amount of issuance from the Treasury
perspective, as well as chatter about a reasonable corporate
issuance calendar," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
The Treasury will sell $62 billion in debt including $24
billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $23 billion in 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)