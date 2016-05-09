(Adds quotes, updates prices) * Yields fall as June rate hike seen less likely * Treasury to sell $62 bln debt this week * Friday's retail sales report next major economic focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 9 Treasury yields fell on Monday as investors lowered expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in June, after a weaker-than-expected jobs report for April on Friday. Yields fell to one-month lows on Friday after data showed employers added the fewest jobs in seven months in April, but ended the day higher as investors focused on wage growth as a sign that inflation may be picking up. The yields fell again on Monday as investors evaluated when the Fed is likely to raise rates, and with no other major economic releases due until Friday's retail sales report for April. "People still seem to be concentrating on the weak employment report," said Mary Ann Hurley, a vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. "The bulk of the economic data we get this week is really second tier until we get to Friday." Benchmark 10-year notes rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.78 percent late on Friday. The yields briefly fell to 1.71 percent on Friday after the employment report, the lowest since April 11. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that the Fed's current monetary policy stance is appropriate, because low rates are helping bring workers back to the labor force without putting too much upward pressure on inflation. The comments came after New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday that two interest rate hikes this year remain a "reasonable expectation," despite the weaker jobs data. Wall Street's top banks have all but abandoned any expectation that the Fed will raise rates in June, and most now see the U.S. central bank's next hike coming in September, according to a Reuters survey conducted on Friday. Investors expect relatively heavy debt supply this week with the U.S. government's quarterly refunding and a strong corporate debt sale calendar. "There is a fair amount of issuance from the Treasury perspective, as well as chatter about a reasonable corporate issuance calendar," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. The Treasury will sell $62 billion in debt including $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $23 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)