* Bonds firm despite heavy supply, rising stock prices
* Treasury sees strong demand for $24 billion 3-year sale
* U.S. to sell $23 billion 10-year notes on Wednesday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 10 The U.S. government saw strong
demand for its $24 billion auction of three-year notes on
Tuesday, the first sale of $62 billion in coupon-bearing debt
supply this week.
The debt sold at high yields that were almost two basis
points below where the notes had traded before the auction. The
ratio of bids to the amount of three-year debt
offered was 2.93, up from 2.72 at the prior three-year note sale
in April.
Treasuries held firm in the secondary market after the
auction, a show of strength considering the sale came amid heavy
corporate bond issuance and as risk assets including stocks and
oil rallied.
"The market is taking down all the supply right now," said
Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
Strength in German and other sovereign bonds helped to
support Treasuries on Tuesday, while the higher yields of U.S.
bonds relative to comparable debt also boosted demand.
"The U.S. market is so cheap on a relative basis to all
these other G7 markets, you're going to have natural buyers,"
Tucci said.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 1/32 in price to
yield 1.76 percent, little changed from Monday. Comparable
German government bonds, by comparison, yield 0.12
percent.
The U.S. yields have fallen from 1.94 percent on April 26,
but are higher than the one-month low of 1.71 percent set on
Friday in the wake of the disappointing U.S. jobs report for
April.
Government and corporate debt supply is in focus with no
major economic releases due until Friday's U.S. retail sales
report for April.
"It's really supply on tap, and we're following other major
markets," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at
TD Securities in New York.
The U.S. government will also sell $23 billion in 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
U.S. bond yields have fallen this month as investors
evaluate when the Federal Reserve is likely to next raise
interest rates. Weaker-than-expected job gains in April reduced
expectations that the U.S. central bank will lift rates at its
June meeting.
U.S. bond prices currently indicate that investors do not
expect an interest rate increase until July 2017.
