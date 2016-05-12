* Treasury to sell $15 bln 30-year bonds
* Higher oil, stock prices reduces demand for bonds
* Jobless claims rise; import prices miss expectations
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 12 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Thursday before the government was due to sell $15 billion in
new long-dated bonds, and as oil and stock prices gained.
The Treasury will sell 30-year bonds on Thursday, the final
sale of $62 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.
The U.S. government saw very strong demand for a $23 billion
sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday and a $24 billion sale of
three-year notes on Tuesday, even as large corporate debt sales
also flooded the market.
Some of Thursday's selloff was likely due to concerns that
yields need to give back some of this week's gains in order to
attract similar demand.
"Clearly there is a very strong demand for duration on the
part of the buyside, that was evident in yesterday's 10-year
note auction," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at
Jefferies in New York.
"The question is going to be whether or not we've come too
far for the auction to be taken down close to market level,"
Simons said.
Indirect bidders, which can include governments, fund
managers and insurance companies, bought 73.5 percent of
Wednesday's 10-year note sale, the largest portion since data
began being released in 2003.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in
price to yield 1.76 percent, up from 1.73 percent late on
Wednesday. The yields have fallen from 1.94 percent on April 26.
Thirty-year bonds fell 25/32 in price to yield
2.62 percent, up from 2.58 percent. Traders expect the new
30-year bonds to sell at yields of around 2.61 percent,
according to prices in the "when issued" market.
Oil prices hit a six-month high on Thursday, supported by
data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) showing
tightening supply, helping boost stock prices and reduce demand
for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, touching
the highest level in more than a year.
U.S. import prices also rose in April for a second straight
month, but the gain came in below economists' expectations.
The Federal Reserve will likely wait until September before
raising interest rates again, stretching to nine months the time
since its first hike in nearly a decade, as it waits for clear
signs inflation is picking up, according to a Reuters poll
published on Thursday.
