* Treasury to sell $15 bln 30-year bonds * Higher oil, stock prices reduces demand for bonds * Jobless claims rise; import prices miss expectations By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 12 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday before the government was due to sell $15 billion in new long-dated bonds, and as oil and stock prices gained. The Treasury will sell 30-year bonds on Thursday, the final sale of $62 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. The U.S. government saw very strong demand for a $23 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday and a $24 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday, even as large corporate debt sales also flooded the market. Some of Thursday's selloff was likely due to concerns that yields need to give back some of this week's gains in order to attract similar demand. "Clearly there is a very strong demand for duration on the part of the buyside, that was evident in yesterday's 10-year note auction," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "The question is going to be whether or not we've come too far for the auction to be taken down close to market level," Simons said. Indirect bidders, which can include governments, fund managers and insurance companies, bought 73.5 percent of Wednesday's 10-year note sale, the largest portion since data began being released in 2003. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in price to yield 1.76 percent, up from 1.73 percent late on Wednesday. The yields have fallen from 1.94 percent on April 26. Thirty-year bonds fell 25/32 in price to yield 2.62 percent, up from 2.58 percent. Traders expect the new 30-year bonds to sell at yields of around 2.61 percent, according to prices in the "when issued" market. Oil prices hit a six-month high on Thursday, supported by data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) showing tightening supply, helping boost stock prices and reduce demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, touching the highest level in more than a year. U.S. import prices also rose in April for a second straight month, but the gain came in below economists' expectations. The Federal Reserve will likely wait until September before raising interest rates again, stretching to nine months the time since its first hike in nearly a decade, as it waits for clear signs inflation is picking up, according to a Reuters poll published on Thursday. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)