* Retail sales beat expectations
* Yields fall after briefly rising on data
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 13 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Friday, after briefly weakening on strong retail sales data, as
investors bet that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise
interest rates in the coming months.
Yields increased after data showed U.S. retail sales
recorded their biggest increase in a year in April, suggesting
the economy was regaining momentum after growth almost stalled
in the first quarter.
The Commerce Department said retail sales jumped 1.3 percent
last month, the largest gain since March 2015. March's retail
sales were revised up to show a 0.3 percent decline instead of
the previously reported 0.4 percent drop.
The selloff was brief, however, as the data was viewed as
unlikely to alter the timing of the next interest rate increase.
"Across the board it was stronger than anticipated," said
David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in
Stamford, Connecticut. The market reaction, however, "is not
dramatic this is not a Fed tightening number," he said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in
price to yield 1.74 percent, down from 1.76 percent late on
Thursday. The yields rose as high as 1.75 percent immediately
after the retail sales data.
Treasury yields have fallen for the past two-and-a-half
weeks on concerns about slowing global growth and tepid
inflation.
Investors and Fed officials have starkly different
expectations of economic growth, with most Fed officials
pointing to the likelihood of further rate hikes this year while
market pricing indicates an increase will not occur until early
2017.
"The Fed universally has been at a disconnect with the
market for a very, very long time," said Ader. "The market has
been much more prescient in terms of anticipating the Fed."
U.S. producer prices also rose in April as energy prices
increased, but a marginal gain in the cost of services pointed
to a moderate increase in inflation in the coming
months.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)