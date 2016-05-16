* Yields rise with oil
* Yield curve flattens on lower long-term inflation
expectations
* Two-year, 10-year curve flattest since March 4
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as a jump in oil prices to near $50 a barrel stifled
demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt and the yield curve
flattened as weak U.S. manufacturing data suggested long-term
inflation could be subdued.
After touching the lowest level since April 11 in overnight
trading following soft retail sales and production data from
China and a weak wholesale prices reading from Japan, yields
retraced their losses and rose in morning U.S. trading, boosted
by the move higher in crude oil futures.
"A lot of the overnight data has been kind of weak and
people have just roundly ignored it," said Aaron Kohli, interest
rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"Everyone was just focusing on crude this morning."
Oil prices rose more than 3 percent on Monday as a
disruption to supplies from Nigeria and an improved forecast
from long-time oil bear Goldman Sachs pushed prices to their
highest since November 2015.
While Treasury yields rose across the board, the curve
flattened to the lowest level in two months as Treasuries with
maturities between two and seven years rose more than those with
longer-dated maturities.
A weaker-than-expected manufacturing survey from the New
York Federal Reserve suggested slow inflation in the U.S. could
be a long-term rather than short-term trend.
"The long term suggests a scenario where growth will be
slower and lower," Kohli said, "and that's how the curve is
really expressing that view."
The two-year, 10-year yield curve hit its flattest level
since March 4 in early trading, flattening to
93.7 basis points, from 95 basis points late on Friday. The
five-year, 30-year yield curve hit its lowest
since April 27.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 11/32 in price to
yield 1.743 percent, up from 1.705 percent on Friday.
Yields for two-year Treasury notes rose to 0.778
percent, near the highest level in two weeks.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)