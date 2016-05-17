* Short-dated yields rise after April CPI reading
* Two- and three-year yields hit nearly 3-week high
* 30-year yields down, flattening yield curve
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 17 Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields rose to nearly three-week highs on Tuesday after data
showed the nation's consumer prices at their strongest in more
than three years, suggesting inflation could be rising faster
than expected.
Yields on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to session lows
shortly after the data, and the five-year, 30-year yield curve
moved to its flattest level since March 29,
possibly indicating the U.S. economy is gaining traction but
long-term inflation remains sluggish.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday that its Consumer Price
Index increased 0.4 percent in April, the largest gain since
February 2013, after rising 0.1 percent in March.
The strong CPI reading could mean short-term inflation is
rising faster than markets expect and could increase the odds
that the Federal Reserve raises U.S. overnight interest rates.
Currently, Fed funds futures rates show investors are expecting
only one interest rate increase this year.
The Fed has a 2 percent inflation target and tracks an
inflation measure that is currently at 1.6 percent.
U.S. housing starts and building permits also rose more than
expected in April, backing the narrative that the economy was
gaining momentum.
Yields for two-year Treasury notes rose as high
as 0.82 percent following the data, their highest since April
28. Three-year notes also hit their highest since
then, touching 0.98 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 1/32 in price to
yield 1.76 percent, up from 1.75 percent on Monday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 5/32 in price to yield
2.59 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)