* 2-year, 10-year yields on track for biggest weekly rise
since November
* Fed seen moving sooner than later to raise rates
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 20 U.S. Treasury prices were
little changed on Friday as investors turned toward riskier
assets such as stocks, but bonds remained on pace for one of
their poorest weekly performances in six months on concerns that
the Federal Reserve might lift interest rates sooner than
expected.
For the week, yields for benchmark two- and 10-year Treasury
notes rose the most since November, with most of that move
coming after Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's
policy meeting last month. The records revealed a pickup in
discussion among policymakers about whether to raise rates at
their next meeting in June, especially if the economy continued
to show improvement.
After that news and relatively hawkish comments from key Fed
policymakers, the probability for a June rate hike has leapt
from around 4 percent at the start of the week to 30 percent on
Friday, according to CME Group's FedWatch site. Futures markets
are predicting two rate increases this year as opposed to just
one as recently as last week.
"It wasn't really a surprise what (the Fed) wanted; it was
just the veracity and pervasiveness of their desire to increase
rates as early as June," said market strategist Ellis Phifer of
Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "The speakers have been
saying such, they've warned us that this was coming, but I think
the minutes were confirmation of that."
Rising expectations for rate hikes have come on the back of
a spate of relatively robust economic data, including Friday's
stronger-than-expected existing home sales figures for April.
Figures released earlier this week showed U.S. inflation rising
in April by the most in three years, and the government last
week reported the biggest rise in retail sales since March 2015.
"Obviously we've seen a number of key data points kind of
turn the corner over the last week and a bit," said analyst
Stephen Casey of Cambridge Global Payments in New York. "You've
basically got all that reinforcing the most recent Fed speeches
we had running into Wednesday's minutes release."
On Friday, benchmark 10-year notes were
unchanged in price to yield 1.85 percent, and 2-year note
prices were fractionally lower, with their yields
rising 1 basis point to 0.89 percent.
The drift came as investors turned back to rival assets like
stocks to cap the week, with the U.S. equity benchmark S&P 500
Index rising 0.83 percent on Friday.
On the week, though, both two- and 10-year yields have risen
14 basis points, on track for the largest one-week gain since
the first week of November.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)