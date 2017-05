NEW YORK May 24 The yield premium on U.S. 10-year Treasuries over two-year issues contracted on Tuesday to its smallest level since late 2007 as traders increased bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates as early as June.

The yield difference between 10-year and two-year Treasuries shrank to 93 basis points, which was last seen in December 2007, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)