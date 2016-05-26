BRIEF-Moody's says emerging markets' ability to adapt to technology crucial as robotics use surges
* Moody's says emerging markets' ability to adapt to technology crucial as robotics use surges
NEW YORK May 26 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations rose their highest levels in a week on Friday as oil futures climbed above $50 a barrel to their strongest levels in seven months.
The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate gained 1 basis point from late Wednesday to 1.63 percent, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Moody's says emerging markets' ability to adapt to technology crucial as robotics use surges
May 17 U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.