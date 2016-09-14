* Yield curve steepens on global central bank policy
* ECB, BOJ seen as less supportive of long-term debt
* Retail sales, inflation data in focus this week
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. Treasury yield curve rose
to its steepest levels in more than two months on Wednesday,
although bond weakness ebbed after a dramatic selloff on Tuesday
sent long-dated yields to three-month highs.
Long-dated bonds have underperformed in the past month in
line with a steepening yield curve in Japanese government bonds.
The Bank of Japan is studying options to steepen the yield curve
to help prompt new lending by banks that have been hurt by low
long-term rates.
Less dovish comments last Thursday by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi have sparked rapid selling in stocks and
bonds alike as investors worry that global central banks are
facing fewer options as they attempt to stimulate growth and
inflation.
"The whole thing started with Japan and the idea that
they're not going to be buying as much long-term debt as they
were," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago. "Then you can go to Draghi that piled onto the
thinking about Japan."
At the same time, dovish comments from Federal Reserve
Governor Lael Brainard on Monday further reduced expectations
that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates when it
meets next week.
That has helped weaken long bonds on the expectation that
the Fed may stay lower for longer, which is likely to generate
higher growth and inflation longer term.
The gap between five-year note yields and 30-year bond
yields widened as far as 123.40 basis points on
Wednesday, the steepest level since July 1.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in
price to yield 1.72 percent, down from 1.73 percent on Tuesday.
Bonds had little reaction to data on Wednesday that showed
that U.S. import prices fell for the first time in six months in
August on declining petroleum and food costs, pointing to a tame
inflation environment that could encourage the Federal Reserve
to keep interest rates steady next week.
U.S. retail sales data on Thursday and consumer inflation
data on Friday will be watched for signs of when the Federal
Reserve is likely to raise rates.
(Editing by Bill Trott)