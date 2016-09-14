(Adds quote, updates prices)
* ECB, BOJ seen as less supportive of long-term debt
* Retail sales, inflation data in focus this week
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The U.S. Treasury yield curve
rose to its steepest levels in more than two months on
Wednesday, although bond weakness ebbed after a dramatic selloff
on Tuesday sent long-dated yields to three-month highs.
Long-dated bonds have underperformed in the past month in
line with a steepening yield curve in Japanese government bonds.
The Bank of Japan is studying options to steepen the yield curve
to help prompt new lending by banks that have been hurt by low
long-term rates.
Less dovish comments last Thursday by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi also sparked rapid selling in stocks and
bonds alike as investors worry that global central banks are
facing fewer options as they attempt to stimulate growth and
inflation.
"The whole thing started with Japan and the idea that
they're not going to be buying as much long-term debt as they
were," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago. "Then you can go to Draghi that piled onto the
thinking about Japan."
The gap between five-year note yields and 30-year bond
yields widened to 125 basis points on Wednesday, the
steepest curve since July 1.
Higher long-term debt yields in Japan may also make local
debt more attractive to Japanese investors, reducing their
interest in U.S. bonds, which have also become expensive due to
the high cost of hedging the debt in the currency market.
"The backup in Japanese government bonds makes them a lot
more attractive, at least to the domestic Japanese investors,"
said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rates strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
Dovish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard
on Monday have also further reduced expectations that the U.S.
central bank will raise interest rates when it meets next week.
Investors will be looking for any new signals from the Fed
that it may raise rates at its November or December meeting.
Most investors and analysts see a hike in December as more
likely because of potential market volatility around the
November Presidential election.
U.S. retail sales data on Thursday and consumer inflation
data on Friday will next be watched for signs of the strength of
the U.S. economy.
Bonds had little reaction to data on Wednesday that showed
that U.S. import prices fell for the first time in six months.
Benchmark 10-year notes ended up in 13/32 price
to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.73 percent on Tuesday.
(Editing by Bill Trott)