* Fed says case strengthened for a U.S. rate increase * But Fed revises down view of growth, interest rates * Yields climb earlier as BOJ changes policy stance * U.S. yield curve flattens, led by longer-dated yield drop (Recasts; updates throughout, adds quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve downgraded its economic growth forecast and lowered its projection for interest rate levels needed to support expansion. At its two-day meeting which ended on Wednesday, the U.S. central bank held its target range on short-term rates unchanged at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, leaving the door open for a possible rate increase in December. Three members of its policy-setting group dissented, favoring a rate increase. "While the case for a rate increase has strengthened, they are not ready to raise rates yet," said Julien Scholnick, portfolio manager at Western Asset Management Co in Pasadena, California. Fed Chair Janet Yellen underscored the cautious approach of most of the central bank's policy-makers. "Since monetary policy is only modestly accommodative, there appears little risk of falling behind the curve in the near future," Yellen said during a press conference after the Fed meeting. In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 9/32 in price for a yield of 1.655 percent, down 3 basis points from Tuesday. The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries shrank to 119 basis points, which was its flattest in over a week. The rally in longer-dated Treasuries after the Fed's statement followed a global bond market sell-off on Wednesday prompted by an abrupt Bank of Japan policy shift. The BOJ said it would target the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond at zero percent to lift longer JGB yields and improve bank profits. It would also allow inflation to overshoot 2 percent. The BOJ held its policy rate at -0.10 percent and left its annual asset purchase at 80 trillion yen ($788 billion). Investors may take at least a day before they decide how the Fed and BOJ's latest policy signals would affect global yields. "The market will try to digest what these changes mean," said Lisa Hornby, U.S. fixed income portfolio manager at Schroders in New York. The two-year Treasury yield, which is most sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was flat on the day at 0.778 percent after touching 0.848 percent, its highest level in more than three weeks, shortly after the Fed released its statement. Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 59 percent chance the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, unchanged from Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. As of 1625 EDT (2025 GMT): Price US T BONDS DEC6 166-29/32 29/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 130-180/256 52/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 0.22 0.2232 -0.079 Six-month bills 0.42 0.4267 -0.076 Two-year note 99-244/256 0.7744 -0.004 Three-year note 99-226/256 0.9149 -0.005 Five-year note 99-176/256 1.1903 -0.010 Seven-year note 99-84/256 1.4772 -0.022 10-year note 98-148/256 1.6563 -0.031 30-year bond 97-60/256 2.3798 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -15.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -54.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Richard Chang)