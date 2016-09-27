By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. long-dated Treasury debt
yields fell to three-week lows on Tuesday on concerns about
ongoing problems at Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender,
which could delay yet again the timing of the next interest rate
hike by the Federal Reserve.
While the Fed in its policy statement last week suggested
the likelihood of a U.S. rate increase in December, some
analysts said even that possibility could be in jeopardy if the
Deutsche Bank situation worsens, given how the Fed has been
sensitive to overseas developments.
Deutsche Bank, whose stock has shed over 10 percent in the
last two days and more than 50 percent so far this year, is the
focus of concerns after a media report said it had requested
Berlin's help with a demand for $14 billion from the U.S.
government to settle claims in connection with the bank's
issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed
securities. Deutsche denied the report.
Monday's night's U.S. presidential debate between Hillary
Clinton and Donald Trump initially pushed yields higher,
especially on the front-end of the curve.
The market viewed the debate as a victory for Clinton, the
Democratic candidate, suggesting that if she wins the U.S.
presidency, the Fed would remain on track to raise interest
rates, said Jonathan Rick, interest rates derivatives strategist
at Credit Agricole in New York.
U.S. 10-year note yields, which move inversely to prices,
fell to 1.546 percent, the lowest level since Sept. 8, while
30-year bond yields dropped to 2.272 percent, a three-week
trough.
Overall, long-dated yields have fallen for six straight
sessions, while on the front-end, the two-year note yield has
declined for four consecutive days.
"The recent bid we're seeing in Treasuries is primarily being
driven by concerns about Deutsche Bank," Credit Agricole's Rick
said.
In mid-morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were up 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.566
percent, down from 1.589 percent late on Monday.
The declining trend in U.S. yields gathered pace after the
Fed came out with a dovish statement last week when it kept
interest rates unchanged following at its most recent monetary
policy meeting.
U.S. 10-year yields briefly edged higher after a U.S.
consumer confidence index for September beat expectations,
notching its highest since August 2007.
U.S. 30-year bonds, meanwhile, rose 31/32 in price, yielding
2.281 percent, down from Monday's 2.327 percent.
On the front-end of the curve, U.S. two-year notes were flat
in price for a yield of 0.746 percent, down from
0.759 percent late on Monday.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)