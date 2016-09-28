By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. long-dated Treasury debt
yields on Wednesday edged higher from three-week lows hit the
previous session, as risk aversion eased with a recovery in
Deutsche Bank's share price and more stable global stocks.
Investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
testimony before a Congressional committee, which will be
closely watched for any indication on the timing of the next
interest rate hike. The Fed last week kept rates steady but
flagged a December move.
David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at
Credit Agricole in New York, said bonds such as 10-year German
Bunds have benefited from an almost two percent rise in the
Deutsche Bank stock price.
Germany's largest bank has been the center of attention this
week as investors feared it may collapse like Lehman Brothers.
Deutsche is facing a $14 billion legal battle with the U.S.
government in connection with the bank's issuance and
underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities.
Beyond Deutsche, the market is focused on Yellen, although
some analysts were unsure whether she would actually comment on
monetary policy.
"Yellen will likely receive some questions on monetary
policy and even the election, though it's hard to know whether
the market will put as much emphasis on what Yellen says with
over two months before the December meeting," said Aaron Kohli,
interest rates strategist at BMO Capital in New York.
"Further, given Yellen's track record, we do not expect to
hear any new information regarding her expectations for the
near-term path of rates."
In mid-morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were flat in price for a yield of 1.556.
U.S. 30-year bonds slipped 5/32 in price, yielding 2.284
percent, up from Monday's 2.278 percent.
On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year notes were flat
in price for a yield of 0.738 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)