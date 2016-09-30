By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Friday as risk appetite improved with the recovery in Deutsche Bank share prices and the release of generally solid U.S. economic data that keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in December. U.S. yields, which move inversely to prices, on the 10-year note and 30-year bonds hit session highs. Yields, however, remained on a downtrend, having fallen in seven of the last nine trading sessions given global geopolitical tensions and political uncertainty arising from the upcoming U.S. elections. Deutsche Bank shares traded up nearly 6 percent in Europe, while its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) which trade in the U.S., were up 13 percent, after plunging 7 percent the previous session. "We are very much being driven by headline risks at Deutsche Bank," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. Deutsche Bank, which has prompted a bid for Treasuries for most of this week, has been in the midst of a $14 billion legal battle with the U.S. government in connection with the bank's issuance and underwriting of mortgage-backed securities. But even though Deutsche Bank shares were up on the day, things could turn quickly, analysts said. "Obviously, people are afraid of what could possibly happen over the weekend," said Tom Digaloma, managing director at Seaport Global in New York. "So this is becoming a reality for a lot of people. You just don't know how bad it could get for Deutsche." On the U.S. economic front, TD's Goldberg said the data, while not stellar, was a step in the right direction. U.S. consumer spending fell in August, but core inflation showed an uptick. In addition, the manufacturing index for the U.S. Midwest rose to 54.2 in September from 51.5 percent in August. In late morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 11/32 in price for a yield of 1.596 percent, up from 1.556 percent late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year bonds fell more than a point in price, yielding 2.325 percent, up from Thursday's 2.274 percent. On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year notes were flat to slightly lower in price for a yield of 0.757 percent, up from 0.746 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)