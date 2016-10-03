* Friday employment data for September in focus * Fed seen likely to raise rates in December * Deutsche Bank concerns remain a focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after stronger-than-expected manufacturing data for September boosted expectations of economic growth before Friday's highly anticipated jobs report. Investors are looking ahead to the employment report for further clues on when the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates. The odds of a rate hike this year ticked up after Monday's data. Traders are now pricing for a 62 percent chance of a hike in December, and a 11 percent chance of a rate increase in November, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. "A strong number tells the market that the Fed might actually go," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "If the week stays like this then December might get more priced in." Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price in price to yield 1.62 percent, up from 1.61 percent late on Friday. Treasury prices had rallied since the Fed left rates unchanged at its meeting concluding on Sept. 21, but signaled that it could still tighten monetary policy by the end of the year. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she would expect to see an increase in the central bank's benchmark federal funds rate this year, depending on jobs market recovery and barring economic disruptions. "The focus is going to be on employment this week," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York. Employers are expected to have added 170,000 jobs in September, according to the median estimate of 59 economists polled by Reuters. Focus will also remain on Deutsche Bank as the German bank negotiates a settlement with U.S. authorities demanding a fine of up to $14 billion for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities. Reports that Deutsche may reach a much lower settlement with the U.S. had sparked higher risk appetite on Friday, and reduced demand for U.S. Treasuries, which are typically in demand for quarter-end rebalancing. "That muted the month-end trade to some extent," said Mulholland. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)