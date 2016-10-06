(Updates prices) * Ten-year yields hit three-week highs * U.S. jobs data on Friday expected to be strong * Yellen speech next week in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs on Thursday as investors prepared for a potentially strong jobs report on Friday, which will be interpreted for when the Federal Reserve is likely to next raise interest rates. Bonds have weakened since Friday, when concerns about Deutsche Bank's stability eased, reducing demand for safe-haven assets. Expectations of a September U.S. payrolls report that could outpace analyst forecasts as well as a speech next week by Fed Chair Janet Yellen that may give new signals of a rate hike have made some investors wary of holding the debt. "Markets are heading into payrolls on a more optimistic footing ... there is very strong selling," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.74 percent, up from 1.72 percent late on Wednesday. The yields have climbed from 1.54 percent last Friday. The employment report is expected to show U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 175,000 jobs in the month, according to the median estimate of 100 economists polled by Reuters. Investors will also focus on whether August's weaker-than-expected gain of 151,000 jobs will be revised upward. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to near a 43-year low, an indication of firmness in the labor market. Investors will then turn attention to Yellen's speech at a Boston Fed economics conference on Oct. 14, which may be her last chance to indicate whether a rate hike is likely at the Fed's policy meeting in early November. Traders are pricing in a low likelihood of a rate hike in November with some investors seeing the U.S. central bank as unlikely to move before the presidential election on Nov. 8, though the implied chances have climbed to 16 percent from 11 percent on Monday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Traders are also pricing in a 64 percent chance of an rate increase in December. Treasury prices had gained earlier on Thursday after minutes showed the European Central Bank's rate setters agreed the euro zone economy needed continued monetary support when they met in September, noting underlying price growth showed no sign of recovery. The Treasury said on Thursday it will sell $56 billion in coupon-bearing supply next week, including $24 billion in three-year notes, $20 billion in 10-year notes and $12 billion in 30-year bonds. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)