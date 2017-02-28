* U.S. Treasuries produce biggest monthly gain since June
* Investors await details on fiscal stimulus from Trump
speech
* Traders raise view on Fed increasing U.S. rates in March
* U.S. Q4 GDP holds at 1.9 pct, falling short of forecast
By Richard Leong and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury
yields fell on Tuesday on month-end buying and shorter-dated
yields rose on bets the Federal Reserve migh raise interest
rates as soon as March, causing a part of the yield curve to hit
its flattest level since November.
The Treasuries sector was on track in February to post its
biggest monthly total return since June, according to an index
compiled by Bloomberg and Barclays.
Investors awaited possible details on tax cuts, reduced
regulation and infrastructure spending from U.S. President
Donald Trump who was scheduled to speak before a joint session
of Congress at at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT Wednesday).
Treasury yields have retreated since mid-December when
benchmark yields reached their highest in over two years on
expectations of swift implementation of fiscal measures pledged
by Trump during his campaign last year.
Details on these programs, which investors had bet on to
cause a surge in federal debt and domestic inflation, have been
scarce. Some of them hoped Trump's upcoming speech will offer
specifics on his perceived pro-growth economic agenda.
"The bond market is waiting and looking at the uncertainty
that things may take longer-than-expected," said Andrew Richman,
director of fixed income at SunTrust Advisory Services in
Jupiter, Florida.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was
marginally lower in late trading at 2.365 percent, while the
30-year yield was down nearly 2 basis points at
2.967 percent.
In contrast two-year yield, which is most
sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, was up over 3 basis
points at 1.236 percent.
The spread between two-year and 10-year yields shrank to 112
basis points, its tightest level since November.
A number of Fed officials have said the U.S. central bank is
considering raising interest rates soon as the economy
approaches full employment and its 2 percent inflation goal.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said a rate hike
at the Fed's March 14-15 meeting is up for "serious
consideration," while Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker said
he was clinging to his outlook for three rate increases in 2017.
Interest rates futures implied traders saw about a 37
percent chance on a March rate hike. The over-the-counter
swap market suggested traders assigned a 60
percent probability for a such a move.
Some analysts remained skeptical of a rate increase in two
weeks as economic data depicted only a modest pace of expansion
that doesn't require a faster pace of rate hikes.
Earlier Tuesday, the Commerce Department left its
fourth-quarter reading on the gross domestic product at 1.9
percent, falling short of analyst forecast.
February 28 Tuesday 4:03PM New York / 2103 GMT
Price
US T BONDS MAR7 152-31/32 0-11/32
10YR TNotes MAR7 125 -0-36/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.555 0.5635 0.035
Six-month bills 0.7125 0.725 0.033
Two-year note 99-200/256 1.2362 0.032
Three-year note 99-168/256 1.494 0.035
Five-year note 99-224/256 1.9013 0.033
Seven-year note 99-138/256 2.1964 0.013
10-year note 98-252/256 2.365 -0.002
30-year bond 100-160/256 2.9683 -0.017
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 35.00 -0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 27.75 -1.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.50 -0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.00 0.25
spread
