(Corrects date of Fed meeting in paragraph 2 to March 14-15,
not March 15-16)
* U.S. 2-year yields hit highest since Aug 2009
* 10-year yields hit two-week highs
* Fed officials' recent comments push yields higher
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. two-year Treasury yields
hit their highest in more than 7-1/2 years on Thursday, while
other U.S. yields hit multi-week or multi-month highs on
increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates at its March meeting.
Fed funds futures on Thursday implied traders saw a 77.5
percent probability of a Fed rate increase at its March 14-15
policy meeting, up from 66.4 percent on Wednesday, according to
data from CME Group's FedWatch program. Expectations for a hike
jumped after hawkish comments on Tuesday from New York Fed
President William Dudley and San Francisco Fed President John
Williams.
Yields on U.S. two-year notes, which are
considered most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes, hit their highest
since August 2009 at 1.324 percent. The three-year yield
reached a nearly 11-week high of 1.600 percent, while
the benchmark 10-year hit a two-week high of 2.494
percent.
Dudley, one of the most influential U.S. central bankers and
a permanent voter on the Federal Open Markets Committee, said
the case for tightening monetary policy soon had become "a lot
more compelling," while Williams said: "I personally don’t see
any need to delay" raising rates.
“Dudley’s comments about sooner, and really emphasizing
sooner, got the market believing that (the Fed) will go in
March," said market strategist Lou Brien of DRW Trading in
Chicago.
In addition, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday that
an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery meant it
would be "appropriate soon" for the U.S. central bank to raise
interest rates.
U.S. 30- and seven-year yields hit more than two-week highs
of 3.092 percentand 2.329 percent,
respectively, while five-year yields touched a
two-month high of 2.032 percent.
Analysts said long-dated yields moved higher since investors
were taking Fed officials at their word that U.S. inflation and
the labor market were improving. Expectations of higher
inflation tend to lower longer-dated bond prices and push up
their yields since it erodes their interest payouts.
U.S. 10-year notes were last down 7/32 in price, while their
yield rose to 2.485 percent from 2.462 percent late Wednesday.
March 2 Thursday 10:56AM New York / 1556 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 149 -0-14/32
10YR TNotes JUN7 123-128/256 -0-56/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.6725 0.683 0.048
Six-month bills 0.82 0.8348 0.049
Two-year note 99-156/256 1.3243 0.036
Three-year note 99-92/256 1.5977 0.033
Five-year note 99-74/256 2.0254 0.034
Seven-year note 98-184/256 2.3246 0.030
10-year note 97-228/256 2.4905 0.029
30-year bond 98-72/256 3.0883 0.017
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.00 -0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 26.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.00 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 1.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.50 1.75
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)