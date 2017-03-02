(Corrects date of Fed meeting in paragraph 2 to March 14-15, not March 15-16) * U.S. 2-year yields hit highest since Aug 2009 * 10-year yields hit two-week highs * Fed officials' recent comments push yields higher By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in more than 7-1/2 years on Thursday, while other U.S. yields hit multi-week or multi-month highs on increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its March meeting. Fed funds futures on Thursday implied traders saw a 77.5 percent probability of a Fed rate increase at its March 14-15 policy meeting, up from 66.4 percent on Wednesday, according to data from CME Group's FedWatch program. Expectations for a hike jumped after hawkish comments on Tuesday from New York Fed President William Dudley and San Francisco Fed President John Williams. Yields on U.S. two-year notes, which are considered most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes, hit their highest since August 2009 at 1.324 percent. The three-year yield reached a nearly 11-week high of 1.600 percent, while the benchmark 10-year hit a two-week high of 2.494 percent. Dudley, one of the most influential U.S. central bankers and a permanent voter on the Federal Open Markets Committee, said the case for tightening monetary policy soon had become "a lot more compelling," while Williams said: "I personally don’t see any need to delay" raising rates. “Dudley’s comments about sooner, and really emphasizing sooner, got the market believing that (the Fed) will go in March," said market strategist Lou Brien of DRW Trading in Chicago. In addition, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday that an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery meant it would be "appropriate soon" for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates. U.S. 30- and seven-year yields hit more than two-week highs of 3.092 percentand 2.329 percent, respectively, while five-year yields touched a two-month high of 2.032 percent. Analysts said long-dated yields moved higher since investors were taking Fed officials at their word that U.S. inflation and the labor market were improving. Expectations of higher inflation tend to lower longer-dated bond prices and push up their yields since it erodes their interest payouts. U.S. 10-year notes were last down 7/32 in price, while their yield rose to 2.485 percent from 2.462 percent late Wednesday. March 2 Thursday 10:56AM New York / 1556 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 149 -0-14/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 123-128/256 -0-56/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.6725 0.683 0.048 Six-month bills 0.82 0.8348 0.049 Two-year note 99-156/256 1.3243 0.036 Three-year note 99-92/256 1.5977 0.033 Five-year note 99-74/256 2.0254 0.034 Seven-year note 98-184/256 2.3246 0.030 10-year note 97-228/256 2.4905 0.029 30-year bond 98-72/256 3.0883 0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 26.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.50 1.75 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)